On Tuesday, his wife had asked fans to 'please send prayers and healing vibes'
Shane MacGowan's wife shares health update on singer after hospitalisation 

Pogues singer, Shane McGowan and wife Victoria Mary Clarke. Picture: Mega Agency

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 08:22
Nicole Glennon

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has issued a further health update on The Pogues singer's health.

On Tuesday, Clarke had asked fans to "please send prayers and healing vibes" as she shared that the 64-year-old singer was in the hospital again.

She provided an update on his condition on Tuesday evening, tweeting, "I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for Shane MacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. 

"I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you."

Shane MacGowan is being treated for an infection. Picture: Victoria Mary Clarke
Shane MacGowan is being treated for an infection. Picture: Victoria Mary Clarke

MacGowan, who turns 65 on Christmas Day, is now in a wheelchair and has a fulltime carer. 

The singer fell and broke his pelvis in 2016. 

He later had a fall on his Zimmer frame and broke his right knee, followed by another fall where he tore ligaments in his left knee.

The singer recently launched his new limited edition art book in Dublin, The Eternal Buzz & The Crock of Gold. It features self-portraits, essays, and song lyrics.

Latest

Lifestyle
