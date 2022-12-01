Here are the first four celebrities confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2023 

Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill), Brooke Scullion, Paul Brogan and Suzanne Jackson are the first four celebrities to be confirmed for the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars.

The four stars will be interviewed by Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's Late Late Show ahead of the new series in January, which will be presented by Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ One.

Here's everything you need to know about the first four contestants announced for series six.

PANTI BLISS (RORY O’NEILL)

Panti (Rory O'Neill): Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Barry McCall

Rory O’Neill aka Panti Bliss is Ireland’s best-known drag artist and has been performing as Panti since 1998.

In 2007, the Mayo native opened Panti Bar on Capel Street in Dublin which has become one of Ireland’s most well-known gay bars.

In 2015, Panti became a household name in Ireland as she spoke out and campaigned for equality in the marriage referendum. Many cite Panti’s now infamous ‘Noble Call’ on The Abbey Stage as a moment that sparked debate and altered opinions. The 2015 film, 'Queen of Ireland' charted her rise as an "accidental activist", in Ireland's successful campaign for marriage equality.

In 2019, Rory married his partner Anderson Cabrera.

Speaking about taking to the dancefloor next year, Panti said she couldn't wait to take to the dance floor with her partner.

"And it'll help me get back into shape after the lockdowns!"

"I feel really privileged to be part of the first same-sex couple competing on Dancing with the Stars from the very start of a series. It's a really exciting time!”

BROOKE SCULLION

Brooke Scullion: Dancing with the Stars. Series 6 2023. Picture: Barry McCall

From Bellaghy in County Derry, Brooke represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with ‘That’s Rich’. She co-wrote the song and travelled to Turin in Italy for the competition.

The Derry singer first came to public attention in 2020 on The Voice UK. All four coaches turned for Brooke and she made it all the way to the final.

In September 2020 Brooke wrote and released her debut single ‘Attention’ and followed on with her EP, Chaotic Heart. Brooke is allergic to animal hair but is a ‘cat mom’ and has a hairless Sphynx cat, Draco.

Speaking ahead of series six, Brooke said she was delighted to be joining "the Dancing with the Stars family and to be part of an iconic Irish series."

"What girl doesn’t want to get on her dancing shoes every Sunday night?! It’s a dream come true — bring on the sequins!”

PAUL BROGAN

Paul Brogan: Dancing with the Stars. Series 6 2023. Picture: Barry McCall

Paul Brogan is an All-Ireland winning former Dublin GAA footballer. He is part of the Brogan GAA dynasty as the younger brother of legendary Dublin players Bernard and former senior football captain Alan.

Paul was on Dublin's winning team for the 2008 O'Byrne Cup and was part of the Dublin panel that won three Leinster titles and the 2011 All-Ireland senior football championship.

He left the Dublin senior football panel in October 2012. 36-year-old Paul is a larger-than-life character who admits despite not having much dance experience, he is well up for giving it a go and the worst thing that could happen is getting a few slags from his brothers and former teammates.

Commenting on his latest challenge, Paul said he is "a competitive person, but this is way out of my comfort zone."

"From what training I have done so far, I know it is not going to be easy.

"It will take a lot of hard work, but it’ll also be a lot of fun. Rehearsals have been great so far and I’m looking forward to the live shows. It will be a great experience and a new test. This will just be a different game in a different stadium — Croke Park to RTÉ!”

SUZANNE JACKSON

Suzanne Jackson: Dancing with the Stars. Series 6 2023. Picture: Barry McCall

Suzanne began blogging in 2010 under SoSueMe. She wrote about all things fashion and beauty and soon found her audience growing and any product she recommended sold out instantly.

By 2013, she had left her day job to dedicate her time to her own business. In 2016, Suzanne made another leap and launched her own beauty range SoSu Cosmetics.

SoSu Cosmetics was one of the first companies established by an Irish influencer, and the brand collaborated with many other Irish influencers including Keilidh Cashell and Aideen Kate who have gone on to launch their own cosmetic brands. The business is now worth an estimated €2.12million, with its products sold across some 1,000 pharmacies in Ireland.

In July, Suzanne announced her plans to step down as CEO of the business.

She presents RTÉ’s The Style Counsellors, and has just finished filming the fourth series that is due to air in 2023. She lives in Malahide with her husband Dylan O’Connor.

Speaking about coming on board for series six of Dancing with the Stars, Suzanne said she has watched the show for "years" and loves everything about it, "from the dancing, the glam and the costumes to all the incredible people involved."

"It’s such a fantastic production and to be part of it this year is a dream for me. I was an Irish dancer when I was younger, but ballroom is a completely different challenge!

"The timing is right for me and I’m going to give it my absolute everything with my dance partner.”