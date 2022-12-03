Pet presents: 10 Christmas gift ideas for your furry family members - including classic Kong toys for €10

Peter Wedderburn (also known as Pete the Vet) has some gift recommendations from those for pleasure (treats and toys) to functionality (a handy grooming tool).
“Whatever your budget, there's something out there to make the lives of you and your pets better over the Christmas period and beyond,” he says.
This Kerry-based dog nutrition brand is offering a more nutritious and sustainable way to treat your dog this festive season.
- €9.95 from bluepetco.com
Cat treats to make your feline friend love you even more.
- €2 from petstop.ie
Made from tough red natural rubber compound, this is perfect for dogs that like to chew, and the odd shape creates a satisfyingly unpredictable bounce.
- €9.99 at retailers nationwide
This includes a removable stainless-steel bowl for easy cleaning From
- €16.50 at butterbiscuit.ie
Or why not buy Christmas dinner for a stray dog or cat?
- From €5 at miraclesmission.org
Available in orange, yellow and green/camo, this is pet safety with style.
- €75 available at Brown Thomas.
Keep your pooch warm and dry this winter.
- From €79 at DogDry.com
Embrace A 21st century no-mess way to groom your dog with this tool.
- €76.75 from dyson.ie
Keep an eye on your pet while you’re not at home with this smart dispenser which allows you to dispense treats from your phone.
- €170 from Three.ie
The ideal soft, stylish spot for a larger dog, or multiple dogs.
- €73 from butterbiscuit.ie