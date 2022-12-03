Pet presents: 10 Christmas gift ideas for your furry family members - including classic Kong toys for €10

Pete the Vet has suggestions for pet lovers this Christmas - from treats and toys to a specialist grooming tool
Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Maeve Lee

Peter Wedderburn (also known as Pete the Vet) has some gift recommendations from those for pleasure (treats and toys) to functionality (a handy grooming tool). 

“Whatever your budget, there's something out there to make the lives of you and your pets better over the Christmas period and beyond,” he says.

Gifts for under €30 

Blue Pet Co. Christmas Gift Box: This Kerry-based dog nutrition brand is offering a more nutritious and sustainable way to treat your dog this festive season.

Turkey Dreamies: Cat treats to make your feline friend love you even more.

Kong Classic: Made from tough red natural rubber compound, this is perfect for dogs that like to chew, and the odd shape creates a satisfyingly unpredictable bounce.

  • €9.99 at retailers nationwide 

The Mandira Wooden Dog Bowl: This includes a removable stainless-steel bowl for easy cleaning From 

Miracles Mission: Or why not buy Christmas dinner for a stray dog or cat?

Gifts for over €30 

Paikka Visibility Raincoat: Available in orange, yellow and green/camo, this is pet safety with style. 

  • €75 available at Brown Thomas.

DogDry robe: Keep your pooch warm and dry this winter.

Dyson groom tool: Embrace A 21st century no-mess way to groom your dog with this tool. 

Petcube Bites2Lite Treat Dispenser: Keep an eye on your pet while you’re not at home with this smart dispenser which allows you to dispense treats from your phone.

Nalino Green Velvet Cushion Bed: The ideal soft, stylish spot for a larger dog, or multiple dogs.

