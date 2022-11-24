Ask Audrey: A Douglas Road drinks reception? As enticing as a job offer from Elon Musk!

Now listen up Paddy. I represent a group of gentlemen from the Middle East who will remain nameless, unless you lodge 12 million dollars into my bank account in Zurich, because I honestly think there is nothing I wouldn’t do for money.

Anyhow, these Middle Eastern gentlemen are upset at Roy Keane for suggesting the World Cup shouldn’t be in Qatar due to what I am sure must be misunderstandings about migrant workers and homosexuals.

I have been authorised by them to tell you that they are willing to pay for a new bridge in Cork city if you could only have a word with your man Keane, and tell him to perhaps Bend it like Beckham, if you get my drift, and focus on the bright side of life as it were, in Qatar. I await your response.

— Lord Edmund D’Servant-Spanker, London and someone just gave me Bahrain!

Now listen up Edmund. You should do your research – there is no way a person like myself would be swayed by a new bridge. Like, that’s only going to make it easier for the Norries to get into town! (Don’t tell Roy.)

It’s getting tetchy on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Make their House Keepers queue for Black Friday Deals. Orla_VolvoXC90 said she’s found an agency in town where you can hire people for 10 euro an hour to queue over-night to get the must-have telly for 100 euro.

We all agreed that’s a bit rich given that we only pay our au pairs 6 euro an hour, with half an hour of free wifi every night. But then Nicki_OneLove wrecked the buzz on the group by saying we’re a disgrace treating people like low-paid slaves, no better than the rulers of Qatar. Fifi_Loaded said I wouldn’t mind being one of the rulers of Qatar, the money they’re on and we banned her from the group for being awful, while secretly agreeing with her, because the Qataris own really nice bits of London.

This started a lot of soul-searching among the stunners – as Lola_Crookhaven put it, maybe it’s time we started helping out those less fortunate than ourselves, for example people who have to live in a semi-d in Ballinlough. (No offence, Audrey.) Anyway, we have decided to change our WhatsApp group to Douglas Road Stunners Who Wear an ArmBand to Show Solidarity with The Less Well Off. Would you like to come to our drinks reception on Saturday night, there’s a good chance we’ll ask you to hand out the canapés?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

Thanks for the invitation, but that sounds as enticing as a job offer from Elon Musk!

C’mere, what’s the story with hating cyclists? I was driving in town there the other day and the old doll pointed out that I muttered something unrepeatable every time we passed some gomie on a bike. Next thing, life imitating art or whatever, I get a tap on the roof of my motor and there’s this lad peering in the window, saying ‘Your front tyre is in the cycle lane there bud’, in a really nobby accent.

I couldn’t lose the rag with him, because he had a webcam mounted on his helmet like the langer that he is, so I got out and started reasoning with him, in a very calm way.

This drove him bananas altogether and he went puce in the face before screaming, “You’re nothing but a planet-killing Norrie, bud”.

Instead of belting him I said, “Peace and love, brother” like we used to do in Sir Henrys and let him on his way. But I’m consumed with anger ever since, and I don’t want to bottle it up. Do you think I should seek help?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

That will cost a fortune. Just nudge the next cyclist you see off the road, that always works for me. (Only messing – seek help!)

Hello it’s Rosealeen here from Ballydesmond. Jesus lads, it isn’t a great time to be a David Beckham fan. Or ‘stan’ if you’re one of these gobshites who use s new-fangled words for things because you’re some class of nerd who can’t make friends in the real world. I’m the lifetime president of Ballydesmond Women Who Definitely Would With David Beckham, I haven’t had a clean thought about him since 2004.

We nearly had him over to a Bring and Buy sale in the hall a few years back, but they sent Gary Neville instead and he was very nice and everything, but you got the sense he wasn’t a huge fan of Ballydesmond, you’d swear we made him go to Knocknagree .

Anyway, didn’t I hear a commotion outside my house last night and when I looked out what did I see but a torch-bearing mob chanting ‘Don’t make a scene, Rosealeen, Beckham is not welcome!’ I went out and started shouting ‘Go back to Scartaglin, ye shower of soap dodgers’ until I spotted the ring-leader was my so-called best friend, Berna, no less.

Well I reared up at her, but she stood there as stubborn as a stain in Kanturk, saying I had to disband the Beckham appreciation club, because he was taking money from the crowd in Qatar. Do you think I should make a stand?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

Why don’t you wear an armband in support of Beckham? And refuse to take it off unless someone threatens you with a yellow card.