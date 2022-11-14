'Speaking out is the best thing I've ever done': Vicky Phelan in her own words

There were many times in Vicky Phelan’s life when the campaigner and mother of two chose to challenge medical institutions and the state.
But, the moment she was most proud of was her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement which gave her the freedom to talk openly about the CervicalCheck scandal and ensure the women of Ireland knew.
For International Women’s Day 2021, Vicky Phelan spoke to theabout that moment and about what her experiences taught her.
Here, we remember what she shared about her proudest moment, and her advice to other women.
“During my court case, I was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which is quite common in medical negligence cases.
“I refused because I knew there were other women in the same position as me.
“I just could not accept that this was being asked of me, to be quite honest. I chose to challenge that and refused to sign that agreement.”
Asked what her main learnings have been from her experiences, the Kilkenny woman said “trust your body.”
"As women, we don't trust our bodies enough and I wonder why because as women we have this innate understanding of our bodies and we know when something isn't right for us.
“Yet often we accept what we're being told or that it’s in our head, but you know your body better than anybody else. So trust your body more, and trust your gut.”
“When you do trust your body, and you know something is wrong, you have to speak out.”
The campaigner said she felt there was a "huge reluctance” on the part of women to speak up.
“We don’t trust ourselves... we don’t like speaking up, we feel we shouldn’t.”
“When it comes to your health, nobody knows your body better than you. It’s your life, at the end of the day and nobody is going to advocate for you better than you.”
“You only get one life, one body. Speak up.”
“Speaking out is the best thing I've ever done."
Vicky Phelan. Picture: Cathal Noonan
20/07/2018 Vicky Phelan who received a Gamechanger Ambassador Award during the Womans Way & Beko Mum of the Year Awards at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Vicky Phelan at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2018, Roseann Heavey, president of Network Ireland presented The Trish Murphy Memorial Award to Vicky Phelan for her outstanding contribution to women in Ireland The Trish Murphy Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution was created in memory of a woman that excelled in her field. Trish Murphy was a past Network Dublin President and national President. This award is presented to someone who is not involved with Network Ireland but who has made a significant contribution to their field. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure
26/06/18 Vicky Phelan pictured with her son Darragh. Vicky was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate given to her in recognition of her exceptional commitment to improving womenÕs healthcare in Ireland. University of Limerick (UL) conferred an honorary doctorate on university alumna and former employee, Vicky Phelan. UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald praised Vicky for her selfless commitment to public service, describing her as an inspiration to students, staff and the wider university community. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media.
Vicky Phelan at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 at The Convention Centre, Dublin, Ireland - 20.11.19. Picture: VIPIRELAND.com
Irish Examiner, Feelgood feature. Limerick City. Vicky Phelan Picture: Cathal Noonan
A digital artwork of Vicky Phelan is projected onto the GPO in Dublin to mark the release of a feature documentary about her life next week. 'Vicky' tells the story of how the Limerick woman revealed issues with Ireland's cervical screening programme CervicalCheck. It airs in cinemas on October 7. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.
02/11/2018. Labour's 70th National Conference. Picture (LtoR) Stephen Teap and Vicky Phelan after receiving the Jo Cox Award by Labour Women in the Ballsbridge Hotel at the Labour day conference on day 2. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Vicky Phelan and Ryan Tubridy backstage at the Late Late Show
22/10/2019 CervicalCheck State Apology. Vicky Phelan on her way into the Dáil (Leinster House) to hear the Taoiseach apologise to the victims of the CervicalCheck controversy/Scandal. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Vicky Phelan at Cervical Check Patient Support Group, held at Farmleigh, Dublin. October 2018. Picture: Paul Sherwood
Vicky Phelan. Picture: Naomi Gaffey.
‘Overcoming’ by Vicky Phelan and Naomi Linehan, a book written about truth and bravery through Vicky’s remarkable personal story. Picture: MAXWELLPHOTOGRAPHY.IE
1/8/2018 Cervical Cancer Scandals. Cervical cancer victim Vicky Phelan speaking to the media in Government Buildings today after her meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, over the recent court cases where Ruth Morrissey had to endure several days in court despite previous assurance that this would not happen. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie