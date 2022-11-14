'Speaking out is the best thing I've ever done': Vicky Phelan in her own words

There were many times in Vicky Phelan’s life when the campaigner and mother of two chose to challenge medical institutions and the state.

But, the moment she was most proud of was her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement which gave her the freedom to talk openly about the CervicalCheck scandal and ensure the women of Ireland knew.

For International Women’s Day 2021, Vicky Phelan spoke to the Irish Examiner about that moment and about what her experiences taught her.

Here, we remember what she shared about her proudest moment, and her advice to other women.

'Speaking out is the best thing I've ever done'

“During my court case, I was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which is quite common in medical negligence cases.

“I refused because I knew there were other women in the same position as me.

“I just could not accept that this was being asked of me, to be quite honest. I chose to challenge that and refused to sign that agreement.”

Asked what her main learnings have been from her experiences, the Kilkenny woman said “trust your body.”

"As women, we don't trust our bodies enough and I wonder why because as women we have this innate understanding of our bodies and we know when something isn't right for us.

“Yet often we accept what we're being told or that it’s in our head, but you know your body better than anybody else. So trust your body more, and trust your gut.”

“When you do trust your body, and you know something is wrong, you have to speak out.”

The campaigner said she felt there was a "huge reluctance” on the part of women to speak up.

“We don’t trust ourselves... we don’t like speaking up, we feel we shouldn’t.”

“When it comes to your health, nobody knows your body better than you. It’s your life, at the end of the day and nobody is going to advocate for you better than you.”

“You only get one life, one body. Speak up.”

“Speaking out is the best thing I've ever done."