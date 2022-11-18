"If I had ignored it, it would have gone deeper into my body”

Michael McGrath first noticed his right nipple was a little painful in 2019.

“Not all the time, but when it rubbed against clothes, or in water when I was in the shower. I was aware of it. Then, it seemed to go away for a while but it came back. I showed it to my wife, Pauline, and of course, a woman’s answer is always to go to the doctor,” says the 80-year-old, a retired maintenance fitter and father of three, who lives near Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Michael’s GP referred him to Professor Mark Corrigan’s clinic at CUH. “I noticed it was all women waiting in reception. I had an idea what they were there for. I didn’t know what I was there for. At that stage, breast cancer wasn’t in my thoughts.

“Professor Corrigan examined me. A close-up, detailed x-ray of the area was needed, so I was sent for mammogram – all a bit strange to me.”

Cancer nurse Sinead Power, who works in the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Centre at CUH, says people are often surprised to hear men can get breast cancer.

“This may be because they don’t think of men as having breasts. In fact, both men and women have breast tissue and ducts behind the nipple.”

Michael’s results were in a week or so later, and he received a letter, saying he needed further investigation.

“I’d have to go for a biopsy. By now I was thinking there’s something deeper here. But I didn’t dwell on it.”

Brought back to the clinic again post-biopsy, Professor Corrigan told him they’d seen positive cancer cells in Michael’s nipple area.

Following his own successful breast cancer treatment, Michael McGrath strongly urges other men, if they notice any change in nipple or breast, to get it checked by their GP.

“He asked would I be ok to go ahead with an operation on the right nipple," said Michael. "That’s when it hit me. I had a bit of a shock. It was the first time I gave it serious consideration that this was deeper than I’d thought. But I thought cancer is cancer and I said ‘if you think it can be cured, well that’s what I’m here for’.”

Treatment for men with breast cancer is the same as for women. Treatment offered depends on different factors such as the type of tumour, stage of the disease and the patient’s general health. The main treatments are surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapies.

Michael recalls being told the surgery would leave him with a permanent scar but says this didn’t bother him unduly. “It’s not like I’d be going around showing off my chest.”

Discharged the day after surgery, he was delighted to be told that all the cancer cells had been caught.

Professor Mark Corrigan, surgical oncologist, CUH, who examined and treated Michael McGrath's breast cancer. Picture: Denis Minihane

“I was put on Tamoxifen [medication] and I’ll be on it until 2025. It was a relief to avoid chemo and radiotherapy.” A couple of check-ups later – “Covid was just about starting then” – something worrying showed up on Michael’s left nipple.

“I was sent for mammogram and biopsy. And the results showed some cancerous cells in the left nipple. I had to go through the same procedure again.”

The surgery was successful, and Michael continues to go for check-ups. These were six-monthly but are now yearly.

“My next check-up will be in summer 2023.” Prior to his own diagnosis, Michael was aware that men can get breast cancer and that some do. “But I never realised I could get it,” he says, adding that he has had blood tests and is to undergo further tests in St James’s Hospital, Dublin, to check for any genetic component underlying his diagnosis.

He strongly urges other men, if they notice any change in nipple or breast, to get it checked by their GP.

“It’s just a simple visit to your GP. If I had ignored it – if I’d said it’ll go away in time – it would have gone deeper into my body.”

Because breast cancer affects such a small proportion of men, there are no screening programmes for male breast cancer. So men are advised to be extra vigilant around any specific changes in the chest area. Symptoms include a painless lump in the breast, nipple discharge (often blood-stained), a tender or pulled-in nipple, ulceration or swelling of the breast and swollen lymph glands under the arm Michael admits being initially reluctant to say he’s had breast cancer.

“It’s only in the recent past that I’ve said ‘I had breast cancer’. There’s a kind of stigma, where men don’t talk about their breasts in that sense. It’s like they feel they’re downgrading their manhood.”

Male breast cancer is nothing to be ashamed of, he says. “Women, years ago, used to be ashamed about it. Then it became so common, like it was this normal thing that could happen. Men have to realise it can happen to them as well.

“Your mind adjusts. Now I can admit it to myself – and to others. It’s like a badge of honour: breast cancer happened and I looked after it. And, other than I have to continue medication for the next couple of years, as it is now I am in the clear.”

To donate, click: www.cuhcharity.ie/donate/