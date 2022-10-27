Listen — Ask Audrey: Is it possible to listen to jazz for a night without losing your mind?

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. My bitch of a sister is demanding a thaw-out in our relationship and isn’t she insisting that she comes down to Cork this weekend and we go out together as best buddies — as if she never stole my boyfriend, Finian, in 1997, high on the attention she got after a doctor removed two warts off her hand in CUH. Grand, says I, as long as we don’t have to go near the Jazz Festival — the last thing I need is some nob-end from Montenotte telling me to sit down and put my boobs away, that she’s trying to enjoy a bit of jazz. Well, didn’t the bitch of a sister give that a fat thumbs down, you should see them, and she announcing that we are going to be hip to the groove, Daddy-o with all the fecking jazz we’ll be listening to on our pub crawl around the town. That’s more of it now, but my mother isn’t well and she’d like to see her two daughters burying the hatchet. I better go ahead with the booze-cruise because I’m out of the will after the old bag heard me complaining to Berna about her on the phone. So, is it possible to listen to jazz for a night without losing your mind?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

I rang my cool friend there, Smooth Ruth. I said, what do you in preparation for the Jazz? She said, I have a good old shave, why do you think they call me Smooth Ruth?

C’mere, what’s the story with drinking until the dawn. The old doll is finding it hard to face the fact that she’s nearly 40. So when the gomies in Government announced plans to leave night clubs stay open until 6am, she was bopping away up on the table going, “I can’t wait Dowcha Donie, we’ll be out all night with the best of them.” Sorry now, but it’s like New Year’s Eve in my head if we’re out after 10pm. If I’m out until 6am these days, I’m not right until Thursday week. I said, sorry now gurl, but if you’re having a boogie after midnight, you’re on your own. And she was like, suits me Donie, it would be great to be surrounded by men who haven’t given up just because they’re 38. Pardon me now, but is that on, threatening to do the dirt on me just because I haven’t got the stamina to stay out pinting all night?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I rang my old clubbing amigo, The Harty Party. I said, how will you cope with the new licensing laws? She said, I’ll go out at 12. I said, you’ll wait until midnight? She said, no 12pm, sure everyone else will be stocious, you don’t want to get left behind. (Please drink responsibly.)

It’s getting vicious on our Whatsapp group, Douglas Road Stunners Whose Halloween Display will be Visible from Space. Fifi_JustInheritedAFortune said soz now bee-atches but I just booked Marco for this year’s show, so the rest of ye might as well move to Ballinlough. Marco is this German lighting designer, or maybe Austrian, we’re all trying to get our hands on him, in more ways than one. (He’d remind you of a German Niall Horan.) We pretended to be happy for Fifi — oh ya babe, good for you, kind of thing — but this is the ultimate nightmare on the Douglas Road because now we’re going to have a serious love deficit from our ungrateful children. My Hugo started crying when I said Marco wasn’t available to do our display and didn’t he turn on his father, My Ken, telling him that he needs to put a rocket under his career to make sure that there is enough money to light up our place next year. I tried to say it wasn’t all down to his father and my kimchi donut side-hustle was really starting to take off, but My Hugo has a bit to learn about respect for women. Sure look, I just want him to be happy. So do you know how I could make an impact in our massive back garden this Halloween?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

Sounds like one for Straight-Talking Sandra. I said, how do you scare the knickers off people on the Douglas Road? She said, tell them all the smart money is buying houses in Bishopstown.

Now listen up Paddy. I have just come from a meeting of the British Establishment, where we chased a fox around the room and watched England vs Eire in the cricket. I nearly fell off my broom when your Paddies ended up winning, it was as shocking as an Italian not trying to get the leg-over with one’s wife. I must tell you now that we in the British Establishment are sick of you Paddies and Micks making fools of us, not to mention the business with Liz Truss. You have been warned — when will you stop revelling in Britain’s discomfort?

— Lord Edmund D’Crowmwell-Servant-Spanker, London and Jersey for tax purposes

I’ve a simple message for you on behalf of everyone here in Ireland — please put Boris or Liz back in Downing Street! That Sunak guy is as dull as an afternoon of poetry in Cappoquin. Seriously, I was getting so much craic out of ye on Twitter that I cancelled Sky and Netflix.