Bargain Hunter: The best sweet and pumpkin deals for Halloween, plus food storage boxes (with lids) 

Dunnes Stores have a great four for €5 offer on at the moment which can be used across a range of chocolate, crisps, fizzy drinks and squash products
Bargain Hunter is embracing spooky season this week

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Nicole Glennon

Don't be a bumpkin, save on your pumpkin!

Medium pumpkins are on sale for just €1.99 in Aldi stores
We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the best pumpkin deals. If size isn't an issue, you can currently get a small pumpkin for just 49c in Lidl stores nationwide, which we don't think can be beaten. But, when it comes to what we'd deem a decent size pumpkin, Aldi is our winner. Medium pumpkins are on sale for just €1.99 currently, with the large variety going for €2.49.

Tesco’s Clubcard offering 

Tesco's clubcard Halloween offers are worth checking out
There’s a tasty deal in Tesco at the moment — pick up any three bags of Cadbury treat-size chocolates including Crunchie (210g) Freddo & Friends (191g) and Buttons (170g) for just €5 if you’re a Clubcard member. There’s also a treat size variety bag (216g) of Curly Wurly's, Twirls, Flakes, Crunchies, Chomps and Fudges in that offer. Offer ends Tuesday, October 25.

A number of yer da’s favourites are also half price with the Clubcard. Get 400g boxes of Maynard Bassetts (Jelly Babies, Liquorice All Sorts and Wine Gums) for just €3. Offer ends on October 31.

Dunnes Stores Trick or Treat offers 

Dunnes Stores have a great four for €5 offer on at the moment which can be used across a number of items including 1L bottles of MiWadi squash, 1.75L of fizzy drinks like Fanta, Lilt and Sprite, multipacks of chocolate treats like Toffee Crisp (124g) and Curly Wurlys (107.5g) and six-packs of some of Tayto’s tastiest crisps like Meanies, Onion Rings and Chickatees.

Food storage boxes (with lids)

Glass storage boxes from Lidl
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has come in for a lot of ribbing this week after he shared a picture of a selection of pre-cooked meals in his fridge, most of which were stored in plastic storage containers without lids. In case you didn't know, that's not very safe — and it's also likely to leave your fridge with a funny stink. Don't do like Leo, pick yourself up a five-pack of glass storage containers from Lidl, in stores Monday, for just €7.99.

<p>From the Dragon of Shandon to Tayto Park After Dark — there's plenty to choose from this Halloween. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Halloween Midterm: Seven events to take the kids to this spooky season

