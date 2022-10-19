Bargain Hunter: The best sweet and pumpkin deals for Halloween, plus food storage boxes (with lids) 

Don't be a bumpkin, save on your pumpkin!

We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the best pumpkin deals. If size isn't an issue, you can currently get a small pumpkin for just 49c in Lidl stores nationwide, which we don't think can be beaten. But, when it comes to what we'd deem a decent size pumpkin, Aldi is our winner. Medium pumpkins are on sale for just €1.99 currently, with the large variety going for €2.49.

Tesco’s Clubcard offering

Tesco's clubcard Halloween offers are worth checking out

There’s a tasty deal in Tesco at the moment — pick up any three bags of Cadbury treat-size chocolates including Crunchie (210g) Freddo & Friends (191g) and Buttons (170g) for just €5 if you’re a Clubcard member. There’s also a treat size variety bag (216g) of Curly Wurly's, Twirls, Flakes, Crunchies, Chomps and Fudges in that offer. Offer ends Tuesday, October 25.

A number of yer da’s favourites are also half price with the Clubcard. Get 400g boxes of Maynard Bassetts (Jelly Babies, Liquorice All Sorts and Wine Gums) for just €3. Offer ends on October 31.

Dunnes Stores Trick or Treat offers

Dunnes Stores have a great four for €5 offer on at the moment which can be used across a number of items including 1L bottles of MiWadi squash, 1.75L of fizzy drinks like Fanta, Lilt and Sprite, multipacks of chocolate treats like Toffee Crisp (124g) and Curly Wurlys (107.5g) and six-packs of some of Tayto’s tastiest crisps like Meanies, Onion Rings and Chickatees.

Food storage boxes (with lids)

Glass storage boxes from Lidl

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has come in for a lot of ribbing this week after he shared a picture of a selection of pre-cooked meals in his fridge, most of which were stored in plastic storage containers without lids. In case you didn't know, that's not very safe — and it's also likely to leave your fridge with a funny stink. Don't do like Leo, pick yourself up a five-pack of glass storage containers from Lidl, in stores Monday, for just €7.99.