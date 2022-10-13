Ask Audrey: Hurling is the kind of game played by Norries and cave dwellers from east Cork

It’s getting uppity on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who are Mad Flirting with Councillors to get a Ban on Buses down The Douglas Road.

Fifi_IncredibleHair said she had to spend a fortune on a high wall to stop no-hopers from Donnybrook gawking in at her 2.3 million euro mansion from the top of the 207 bus.

We banned her from the group for having such a cheap house, but her point is well made.

Ellie_NoBelly said she dreads the 216 because that’s full of people from Monkstown and they’re notorious for looking in to people’s houses.

Chloe_HempPonchos says that we’re all missing the point, focusing on perverts and nosey-baas.

She said, the way things are going now, there is a good chance they’ll turn the Douglas Road into a bus corridor and we’ll have to put our Volvo XC 90s in some kind of park and ride.

Sorry now, but our mothers didn’t send us to finishing school in Lucerne just so that we could sit next to some trainee mechanic on his way into town on the 207.

We’re getting the sweats just thinking about it, not that you’d know because the old pores are all filled in with botox at this stage.

Anyway, I think the Douglas Road should have protected status, ban the buses – who do I have to bribe to make it happen?

— Jenni, Douglas Road.

I rang City Hall there and said, I need to bribe a councillor, do I just pop the money in a brown envelope. The woman said, ah no, that’s not on any more.

People get upset when the they see a brown envelope in case it’s from the Revenue – use a white one instead.

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. My bitch of a sister is down from Dublin, she can sniff my mother’s ill-health from 160 miles away and isn’t she down to watch her like a hawk in case the old lady makes a last minute change to the will that would reflect the fact that I’m the one left behind in Ballydesmond, wiping her arse.

Anyway, sometimes it’s just easier to date a married man, and I’m seeing this lad that I met on this new specialist app called Married in the Kinsale Sense of the Word.

I was having a covert drink with him the other night in Knocknagree, when who should arrive in but the bitch of a sister and her blousy friends, didn’t she come straight over with her ‘who’s this now, Rosealeen from Ballydesmond’ and four shots of tequila later didn’t she waltz out the door with him, leaving me there looking as awkward as a Scartaglin man trying to remember how to tie his laces.

Worse again, didn’t she bring him back to our place in Ballydesmond, and worse than that, my mother arrived down the next morning and accused ME of "sexy moaning" when it was the bitch of a sister working her way through the Kama Sutra with your man.

How can I get my old bag of a mother to show me some respect, tell me?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

I rang my mother there and said, what do I need to get your respect? She said, a penis. #WantedASon

So like, I’m so cool I play hockey, even though I’m not a protestant.

But I’ve noticed lately that one per-centers from Ballintemple and the Blackrock Road are taking up hurling, even though we all know it’s the kind of game played by Norries and cave dwellers from east Cork.

Myself and my man Bryan with a Y are the last two holdouts from the native stickball, or at least we were until the Bryanster turned up yesterday with two tickets for the county final against some team called The Barrs.

I said you’re off the case dude, that means associating with people from Togher and he was like relax those kaks Ed, hurling is the way forward, we need to show our true Gael side so when Sinn Féin get into power they don’t throw wealth generators like us into jail.

Convincing guy, Bryan with a Y, so we’re off to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to support the Rockies, he said they’re called. Do you know if they have a song I should sing?

— Ed, Ballintemple

I’d say any song will do as long as it isn’t about the IRA.

C’mere, what’s the story with wearing a chunky knit cardigan?

The old doll is forever showing me photos of David Beckham in these yokes – I even said to her the other night, why don’t you go out with him instead of me if he’s that good looking?

Anyway, she wants to buy me one for the old birthday next week and if she does, I’ll have to wear it or all bets are off.

I told Budgie and he said I’ll look like a geography teacher from Clonmel, which is a possibility.

Should I just tell her to buy me another Liverpool jersey instead?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

I’ll tell you two things about my fashion forward friend, Tony Threads.

The first is he knows what’s hot, the second is that he knows his football.

And he says the last thing you want to wear in public these days is a Liverpool jersey. #KloppOut (I’ve no idea what that means, by the way.)