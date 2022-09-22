Charlie Bird 'going through a very tough period’ following milestone birthday

Charlie Bird has shared an update on his health after he marked his 73rd birthday, revealing that he is currently going through a “very tough period” that sees him in tears every day.

After celebrating his birthday, which he did not think he would see this time last year, the veteran journalist and broadcaster took some time off.

Now, he says his next goal is Christmas and then “with fingers and toes crossed” to see Bruce Springsteen or “Brucie” next May.

Sharing an update to his Twitter account, the former RTÉ broadcaster said he is due to be awarded the freedom of his home county Wicklow next week which he described as an honour.

“But in my heart, I am accepting this award on behalf of every one of you out there who supported Climb with Charlie,” he said.

“All of you are the real heroes and I would love for every one of you across Ireland and abroad to be honoured as well. What you all have done is incredible and believe it or not, there is money trickling in for the two great charities, Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

However, he said he is currently going through a difficult period. Before taking some time off, Bird had taken to Twitter to thank two kind strangers who helped him while he was experiencing one of his “awful crying moments" which come with motor neurone disease (MND).

Well I have taken a few weeks off. This time last year I didn’t think I would reach my 73rd Birthday. But I have . So my next goal is Christmas and then with fingers and toes crossed get to see Brucie next May. Hopefully he sings Land of hope and Dreams. pic.twitter.com/mup40WEbO6 — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) September 21, 2022

“I want to be very honest. I am going through a very tough period at present,” he said in his latest update. “ I seem to end up crying every day. But I have made this promise, as long as I can, I am going to extend the hand of friendship to everyone who are battling their own mountains every day and oh my God, there are so many people in that situation who we all need to help.

“So, I am working away with another idea in my head to continue extending the hand of friendship while I still can and my next project will be all about awareness. Thank you all again for the amazing kindness and friendship that you have shown me.”

Earlier this year, Bird started the Climb with Charlie initiative in an effort to raise funds for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. In April, he climbed Croagh Patrick while people across the country took on similar challenges for the cause.