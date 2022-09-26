Graham Norton thanks West Cork locals for keeping his wedding 'secret'

Graham Norton has given a shout-out to locals in West Cork for keeping his wedding "a big secret".

The TV personality and author was appearing on Australian show, the Project, to promote his latest novel, Forever Home.

Asked about his wedding, he said it was "a big party" which the local people were really "supportive" of, though he said some people "got excited about who might be there".

Bantry House is rumoured to have held Graham Norton's wedding in West Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"At one stage there was a 'sighting' in the local supermarket of Adele without makeup," he said.

More than 100 guests are said to have attended the exclusive event at Bantry House, where the TV presenter wed Scottish film-maker Jono McLeod.

It’s understood that Scottish singing star Lulu performed at the celebrations, that Panti Bliss was the DJ, and TikTok stars Cairde performed for those who gathered to mark the occasion.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 today, the author said marriage is going "good so far."

"It would be awful if it wasn't at this stage, just a few months in, I'd like to think that even I could manage a few months!" he said laughing.

Norton, who has had three fiction books published already, said he never really saw himself getting married due to his sexual orientation.

"I'm from that generation of Gays who assumed it was never going to be on the cards," he admitted. "It's extraordinary that it can happen."

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are on Graham Norton's bucket list of interviewees

The 59-year-old also told the Project about his bucket-list interviewees, which included Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and "the young Royals".

"William and Kate, or Harry and Megan," he said.