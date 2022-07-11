Graham Norton hosts lavish West Cork ceremony to toast wedding

Graham Norton is believed to have toasted his recent wedding at a lavish ceremony in his native West Cork, with more than 100 guests attending an exclusive event at Bantry House.

One of West Cork’s favourite sons, Norton and his partner returned to his holiday home in Ahakista on Sunday, where the party continued inside marquees by the waterfront, according to locals.

Norton and his partner may have already legally married at an earlier stage and Saturday’s event at Bantry House was believed to be a blessing ceremony, with another celebration in the marquees at his home on Sunday, which could be spotted on the approach to Ahakista village on the Sheep’s Head peninsula.

It’s understood that Scottish singing star Lulu performed at the celebrations, that Panti Bliss was the DJ, and that members of the Riverdance troupe performed for those who gathered to mark the occasion. Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, had tweeted on Saturday that he was in West Cork.

Norton, 59, was born in Dublin but grew up in Bandon, where he attended Bandon Grammar School.

The rumour mill had gone into overdrive in Bantry in recent days, with a host of celebrity names mentioned as possible guests but the event itself was carried out with low-key military precision.

Guests began arriving into Bantry House around lunchtime on Saturday, with the historic venue closed to the public.

But — apart from some events management and catering trucks entering and leaving, and tight-lipped security staffing the two gateways to the venue — there was little to suggest that the BBC star was toasting his nuptials with his partner inside.

It is understood that a blessing was conferred in Bantry House by a local rector.

Such was the attention to detail, it is believed that people wearing heels at the party were provided with small accessories designed to stop them from sinking into the grass.

The sun blazed down throughout Saturday and the good weather continued on Sunday, when guests attended another party at at Norton’s holiday home in Ahakista.

Marquees began appearing at the start of the week, and some locals were certain they were being put in place to mark Graham’s recent union.

One person familiar with the events of this weekend said it marked "good things for good people".

Graham has been recording his Virgin Radio UK show locally as he enjoys his stay in West Cork. His latest novel, Forever Home, is due to be published this year and a TV dramatisation of his first, acclaimed novel, Holding, was aired earlier in 2022.

He is hugely popular in Bantry and West Cork, and hosts a legendary table quiz as part of the Ahakista August Festival.

"He is the most charming, decent person, generous with his time and fun."