George Clooney: 'I am actually Irish' 

George Clooney says he’s “actually Irish” and comes from a family of “refugees.”

Appearing on tonight’s Late Late Show from London, the Hollywood actor told Ryan Tubridy he considers himself Irish, and reflected on a recent visit to Ireland where he met his Irish relations.

The visit was “a couple of years ago, just before Covid,” he said, and he travelled with his father “to see some old relatives."

“There were a lot of Clooneys, it was pretty fun actually,” he said. “It was really great.”

“It’s a funny thing where you go to meet people who you are related to who you have never met before…so many look like my uncle George…"

Clooney, who has previously spoken about his Irish roots and how Irish immigrants were "treated terribly in America for a period of time” told Tubridy his family were "very much refugees.”

“My grandmother used to say, the Irish pray on their knees, the Scots prey on their neighbours.”

The start also joked because he was “actually Irish” he spends his days “hammered.”

Julia Roberts, who played Kitty Kiernan in the Michael Collins film, was interviewed alongside Clooney ahead of their new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney (right) attend the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise

The actress said the film remains “on such a high part of my heart shelf".

“That whole experience was so beautiful.

“To work with Neil Jordan was such a treat and on a story like this to be invited in that kind of history was.. I just remember I was just so bowled over really. I just couldn’t believe it really.

"I had worked with Liam [Neeson] once before and I remember when Neil offered me the part and I said ‘so Liam is good with this too? Like everybody is on board with this?’ I am pinching myself…

“And to be there and I have family there that we are really close with. To see people that you don’t have the geographical luxury of seeing so often, it was just really a dream job.”

Asked whether she returns to Ireland often, she said “yes, many times.”

“What’s not charming about Ireland? I love Ireland.”