Séamas O'Reilly: My son thinks Huw Edwards is the queen and keeps kissing the television

My son is upset that the Queen has died. “I miss her” he says during the rolling news coverage in our home in London, before approaching the TV and kissing the person on screen. It’s a tender, empathetic display from a four-year-old, rendered only slightly less meaningful by the fact he’s kissing the BBC’s Huw Edwards, since my English-born son has mistaken him for the monarch whose death, and existence, he only really learned of that day.

When considering the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, I find myself similarly confused. Granted, I do at least know she is not Huw Edwards, but beyond that I don’t really know how to feel. As an Irish person, and as a Derryman, my relationship with the Royal family has always been uncomplicated: I find the institution ridiculous, even profane, but have very little investment in them as flesh-and-blood people.

I grew up surrounded by people who did, of course. People who hated the Queen, personally, with the fire of a thousand suns. My own dislike of the monarchy was systemic, girded by the simple, self-evident truth that wealth and power should not pass down through blood and fiat; that hereditary inequality should be denuded from society, rather than glorified and perpetuated by tradition; and that people should be judged on account of their words and deeds rather than venerated by birthright.

None of this really required me to feel one way or the other about individual royals. Harbouring a personal enmity toward the Queen always made about as much sense to me as laying the blame for childhood obesity on Mr Tayto.

I won’t speak of the Queen in the personal sense because I did not know her, but I’ve heard from people who have met her that she was exceptionally courteous, personable, and had a winning sense of humour. She never gave an interview in seventy years, so I’m happy to take Martin McGuinness’ word for it.

It is a strange day to wake up in England, writes Séamas O'Reilly. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Seventy years is a long time. Much like Amazon deforestation is measured in areas the size of Wales, her reign has typically been measured in US Presidents. She survived 14, which is as an impressive metric of her longevity, if admittedly also as a quiet reminder that heads of state in other countries face elections.

As the monarchy’s power and legitimacy has waned, this longevity has become subsumed with a deep, emotional resonance, for those who take comfort in the constancy her rule has provided. She represents an unbroken line from the mid-20th century to now, as a sort of implacable beacon of stability entirely disconnected from her actual words and deeds.

On a more basic, human level, she was beloved as a grandmother figure, and her death is sad in all the same ways it’s sad when any elderly relative dies, not least one whose official duties so often showed her smiling, kindly and indefatigable, and coming so soon after so many grannies, nanas and nans were lost to Covid.

For all these reasons, the queen was, and is, several orders of magnitude more popular than the monarchy itself, and it remains to be seen how the King fares once the fanfare dies down. There will, apparently, be ten days of mourning to follow, and I will, no doubt, spend them getting a better sense of what this means to those who loved, and loathed, her more than I ever did.

It is a strange day to wake up in England, and it’s much too early to say much about what comes next, except that I guess anyone, anywhere has the right to be as sad about it as they like.

Not so my son, however, who smiles upon seeing Huw Edwards back on TV. “The Queen!” he says, delighted. And, stunned by resurrection, he runs toward the screen.