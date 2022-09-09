Prince Harry leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

Harry and Meghan are expected to stay in the UK to attend the queen’s state funeral, likely be held on September 19.
Prince Harry leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
The Duke of Sussex at Aberdeen Airport (PA)
Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 10:56
PA Reporters

Britian's Duke of Sussex has left Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.

He had arrived at Balmoral around 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence.

Harry was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.

Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as he walked towards the steps of the plane.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest, whom he spoke with. At one stage he was seen placing his hand on her shoulder.

The Duke of Sussex boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)

His flight departed the airport at 10.20am.

Harry is expected to fly back to London and will then stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Harry and his wife Meghan, who were coming to the end of a whistle-stop visit to Europe when the queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the queen’s state funeral, likely be held on September 19.

Read More

Where do Harry and Meghan stand following the death of Queen Elizabeth?

More in this section

Young Leaders Awards Ceremony Where do Harry and Meghan stand following the death of Queen Elizabeth?
Royalty - Royal Windsor Horse Show - Virginia Water Badly-behaving corgis and dinky dorgis: Queen Elizabeth II's dynasty of dogs
Royalty - Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh Honeymoon - Broadlands ‘She never took her eyes off him’: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s decades-long love story
queensussexPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>The Queen and Princess of Wales at the Braemar Highland Games (PA)</p>

Royal fairytale with a tragic end: The relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices