Listen — Ask Audrey: Joyriding in Fermoy turns on my Model Farm Road princess

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Well lads, I’m bisexual and it took an accident to discover it. I’m addicted to this new hyper-realistic dating app called I’m In Your League and didn’t it arrange a dinner date for me inside in Cork city the other night? I got there early as always with a good view of the door, giving me plenty of time to escape through the jacks if your man had the look of a lad with a fine set of toe-jam.

Well, in walks this one, tall now, like, and a brazen look up on her face and didn’t she sit down at my table with me. I said "sorry, there must be some mistake I’m here to meet Jerry". She said "my name is Geri, G-E-R-I", and I said, "it isn’t your name that’s bothering me really, it’s more that you’re clearly not in possession of a love muscle if you get my drift."

She laughed her tight buns off at this and said "you’re a gas ticket, Rosealeen from Ballydesmond and we agreed the app must have made a mistake. Well, 30 minutes later we’re snogging the tonsils off each other in the back of her car in Paul Street car park, and me not even drunk, not that I’d need an excuse for Geri.

Talk about knowing what a woman wants, oh lads. Do you think I should give up on the men altogether?

— Rosealeen from Ballydesmond

I rang Straight-Talking-Sandra there and said, could you do without a man? She said, not really, I get turned on by having things explained to me.

It’s getting charitable on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Get Turned On Helping Ordinary People With Their Finances. Laura_20kFollowersonInsta started it with her new series on YouTube, Needy Norries, where she demonstrates how to get two dinners out of a can of own brand beans, from her 180-grand kitchen.

I won’t repeat the comments under the video, but the last time I saw the c-word used that much on one page was the email I got from Emer Cronin-Buckley after I shared a photo of her in Iceland. (The supermarket. The country would have been cool in fairness.) Fifi_AmazingTips started a podcast called Lower Orders for the Lower Orders, where she advises peasants to stop drinking cheap prosecco on a Tuesday night and then spending a fortune on stuff they don’t need on Amazon.

Didn’t the lower orders find her address and there was a mob outside her house the following night listening to a speech from some shocking leftie in Sinn Féin? I feel an incredible urge to share money-saving tips with poor people – I don’t need any, as if – but I don’t want to be called the C-word while some eejit with an Irish name delivers a speech outside my €2.3 million villa.

Is there any way to help the lower orders here without being called a snob?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

I asked the Posh Cousin if she was doing anything in this area. She said, "no you gowl". I said "why"? She said, "because it’s the Exit Door in Sundays Well Tennis Club if you show the slightest interest in saving money."

Now listen up Paddy. I’ve just come from a meeting of the British Establishment where we all dressed up as Queen Victoria and pretended that we still owned India. Happy, happy days.

After thanking Boris 40 Kids for his stellar attempts to keep Britain on top of the Most Entertaining Country in the World table, we listened to a speech from Liz Truss. Best taken with a bottle of port on board I whispered to myself as my head slipped into the Dover Sole and onto the Land of Nod. Bunty Von Horseface woke me up when it was over and said thanks to my crash pad in north Cork, I had been unanimously chosen to brief Liz on what was described as ‘the Irish mind.’

I said, Bunty, why doesn’t she ask her husband Hugh O’Leary, he’s one of them surely? Bunty said, no, he was born in Liverpool, I suppose his people most have moved over there. I said Bunty, why would a Paddy come over here, we’re beastly to them, always have been. Anyway, I need to put together a presentation for next week to explain your Irish Mind, if you have one. Could you sum up the Irish in a short sentence?

— Lord Edmund D’Servant-Spanker, London and just outside Mallow

I’ll sum us up in two words Eddie boy – Shag Off.

C’mere, quick one, I’m dating this princess from the Model Farm Road, she do have a thing for Norries. I brought her for a burn to Fermoy last night, she likes to pretend we’re joy-riding, it do turn her on.

Anyway, didn’t a wasp get into the car, so I says “mind the wazzy, mind the wazzy” and she didn’t know what I was talking about and ended up getting stung.

I’m in the dog house now, and she’s making me listen to her elocution podcast for northsiders called 'You Do Be Talking Yourself Out of A Relationship'. So like, do southsiders really not know what a wazzy is?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

Ah come here, Dowcha Donie, of course we know what a wazzy is. It’s just that in places like the Model Farm Road they call it a ‘wosp.’