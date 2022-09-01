Ask Audrey: Would you leave Ballintemple for 10 grand?

It’s getting back to normal on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Wear Luxury Gym Gear at the School Gate to Show that We Don’t Need to Work. Ten minutes after we dropped our little Saoirse and Fachtnas into school yesterday (we give them Irish names in case Sinn Féin gets into power), we were at our favourite table in Mee-Mees in Douglas. Mee-Mees is an invisible café off the Douglas Road, it doesn’t show-up on Google maps to keep out the Ballinlough types like yourself Audrey, no offence.

Mee-Mees was rocking as you can imagine, because it doesn’t matter how much you love your kids, it’s just horrible being around them. Fifi_ICanStopAnyTime produced a snakey hip-flask of vodka and we were langers by 11. It happened again yesterday, I was a bit off my tits picking the kids up at 2, but so were all the other stunners, Ciara_CognacLover brought the wrong child home and everything. God, we had a great laugh about it on our 7 o’clock WhatsApp And Wine hookup after a long day being Douglas Road Stunners. My Ken said I might have a problem and I said, “Ya, it’s you My Ken, ya dryballs”, so no speaky there at the moment.

Still Audrey, that got me wondering — how many days of going on the piss are you allowed when the kids go back to school, before it becomes a real problem?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

I’ve had a glass in my hand since handing my two back on Wednesday and it’s no problem so far. Cheers! (And please drink responsibly.)

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Well, actually I’m in Dublin this week, up with my bitch of a sister in Stillorgan to help her with the back-to-school. You’d swear she had 9 children like my poor gowl of a mother, but no, she has only the two, and doesn’t she still need help sticking labels on their uniforms and the like because she has a problem with her nerves? You’d have a problem with your own nerves, mind you, if you were married to her husband, Needy Niall.

Needy Niall is one of these new men who likes to make a point of helping out around the house, but if you ask me he’s just buttering himself up so he can have it off with their au pair. Yes, they have an au pair, a Spanish one that could do with a good meal — she has the nerve to be both gorgeous and funny, I hate the ground she glides on.

Anyway, I volunteered to drop the children to school this morning to get away from the mad house and I made the mistake of talking to this one, and didn’t she make me repeat a sentence in front of some other parents so they mock my north Cork accent? I shouted; "At least I sound Irish, ye slithering West Brit perverts" and didn’t one of them start legal proceedings because I ‘bruised her inner child’ no less. Where can I get a solicitor that won’t rob me?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

I rang my lawyer friend there, Five Grand Frank. I said, is there anything wrong with calling a Dublin 4 type a ‘slithering West Brit pervert’. He said, well there’s no evidence they’re perverts.

C’mere, what’s the story with a Norrie living in Cobh? Myself and the old doll are looking at houses at the moment. I love it, we keep bumping into this other couple at open viewings, your man’s wife is ridiculous looking, I suggested we should buy a place between the four of us, only half joking like, my old doll is fuming with me.

Anyway, we looked at this place in Cobh last week, needs a bit of love, but sure don’t we all, and it’s within the budget. The old doll reckons she’ll never see her Mam, which is a big win in my book, but say nothing. My main problem is that I know nothing about Cobh, except that Ramblers are a soft touch at home. So like, what is the actual story with Cobh?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool, but maybe Cobh

The Posh Cousin is good on where to live. I WhatsApped her, "what’s your view of Cobh"? She replied, from deck of our 50 footer, miles out to sea TG, LOL." <Yacht Emoji>

Hey dude, so like the old man gave me 10 grand to leave our huge house in Ballintemple for a week because he’s entertaining his latest conquest. Anyway, I’ve decided to invest in a new start-up with my friend Bryan with a Y, it will show you the best hotspots to pick blackberries in the coming weeks, it doesn’t have to make money because the old man will probably give me another 10 grand next month.

I want to call it Blacka Beauts, but Bryan with a Y swears that only northsiders call blackberries blackas and we’ll end up getting kicked out of the Pres past pupil’s union, where he gets all his business in fairness. So, is it ok for a southsider to call them blackas?

— Ed, Ballintemple

Call them what you like, I’ll never use your app, I hate picking blackberries with a vengeance. The way they’re surrounded by brambles, I always come home with a little prick, and that just reminds me of My Conor.