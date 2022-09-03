Wedding of the Week: Music from talented family members shows Caragh and Aidan 'how wonderful life is...'

There was no shortage of entertainers at the wedding of Kerry couple Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue.

Caragh’s dad Michael Neeson, a well-known musician, and her talented son, Ryan Neeson, were just two of those ready to serenade the newlyweds.

Caragh, originally from Marian Terrace, Killarney, and Aidan, from O'Sullivan's Place, Killarney, were married in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, by parish administrator Fr Kieran O’Brien in April.

Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue with Jessica Breen, Deirdre Nolan, Damien Fleming and Colm O'Donoghue

“The day was one of the hottest days of the year and it started off at 6am with hair and makeup at my parents’ house in Marian Terrace. It was lovely to have some of the neighbours stop by and with their well wishes,” says Caragh.

Sharon Lyons provided the church music as the bride, the daughter of Breeda and Michael Neeson, and groom, the son of Anne and the late Eamon O’Donoghue, exchanged vows.

Ian Cronin, photographer, led the newlyweds on a photoshoot, around scenic spots, including Killarney House and Gardens, before the newlyweds re-joined their guests in the five-star Aghadoe Heights Hotel.

Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue got married at St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney and headed to Killarney House and Gardens for pictures

“The staff at the Aghadoe could not do enough for us, and when we arrived the weather was so good we sat out on the terrace,” says the bride.

“Our meal was in the penthouse, where there were 28 of us in attendance. That evening some of our close friends and family joined us and we had music by The Moynihan Brothers, accompanied by Frank Culloty, Aidan's friend. Although that being said, as my dad is a musician, I think everyone got a chance to sing a few songs by the end of the evening."

Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue with Caragh's son Ryan Neeson

“Ryan, my son, played a big part in the wedding celebrations. At the reception, he sang and played guitar, performing Elton John’s Your Song and Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life for our guests. There wasn't a dry eye in the room. Ryan is currently going into sixth year and hoping to study music after school.”

It was during their own schooldays, just a few miles away from their reception venue, at Holy Cross Mercy National School, that Caragh and Aidan first met.

Their paths would also cross while attending basketball games and playing badminton at St Mary's Parish Hall in Killarney over the years.

Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue first met while they were pupils at Holy Cross Mercy National School

“Then, in 2016-2017, Ryan was a member of Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club, where Aidan is grounds committee chairman, and during this time, Aidan and I got better acquainted,” says, Caragh.

“We went on our first date to Dingle in December 2017, and we haven't looked back since.”

Covid interrupted Aidan’s initial engagement plans, but when restrictions lifted, he popped the question in July 2020 at Mount Falcon Estate in Co Mayo.

“We had previously visited in 2019 and we loved it so much we returned — only this time, it was for a special evening and celebration,” says the bride.

Caragh Neeson with Jessica Breen and Deirdre Nolan

On her wedding day, Caragh's friends Jessica Breen and Deirdre Nolan were by her side as maid of honour and bridesmaid while Aidan’s friend Damien Fleming lent his support as best man and his brother Colm O’Donoghue was his groomsman.

Friends from Chicago joined the party that evening also. “Aidan had met them in 2016 whilst being their tour guide and they instantly had a connection and they came for the week of our wedding,” says the bride.

Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue at the Aghadoe Heights Hotel, Killarney

Caragh looked picture-perfect in a Madi Lane dress and LauraLou Hair and Aine Doherty created the bridal hair and makeup looks, while Aidan and his party were dapper thanks to Formally Yours, High Street, Killarney.

“The dress was bought in Rathnew, Co Wicklow, in O’Brien’s Bridal Boutique. I fell in love with it when I saw a picture of it online,” says Caragh.

Tie the Knot weddings, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, created the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds, who live in Killarney, enjoyed a minimoon in Galway, and also revisited Mount Falcon, the scene of their engagement.

“We are travelling to the United States in November,” says the bride.

Caragh is an accountant with the FDC Group in Killarney, and Aidan is a driver for O'Callaghan Coaches, Killarney.

The floral arrangements for Caragh Neeson and Aidan O’Donoghue's wedding are by Tie the Knot Weddings in Abbeyfeale