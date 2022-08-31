Six sustainable swaps for the back-to-school season

The back-to-school rush has begun and a new school term means a fresh start. It’s time to cultivate new habits and where better to start than with sustainable swaps for the kids’ school supplies? Integrating sustainable products into your daily routine can spark a conversation with your kids and pique their interest in making a positive impact on the environment. From zero waste containers to plastic-free pens, here are six simple sustainable swaps you can incorporate into the new school season.

1. Invest in a durable backpack

The most sustainable choice you can make regarding backpacks is to encourage your child to reuse their bag from last year. However, heavy books can cause significant wear and tear, not to mention the damage a cheap backpack can do to your child’s shoulders and back. An ergonomic, well-made backpack can last the test of time and save you money in the long run. Irish company, Jiminy (jiminy.ie) stocks backpacks from sustainable brand, Wyatt and Jack made from broken bouncy castles. They’re waterproof, easy to clean, and cost €49.99.

Natural Baby Shower (naturalbabyshower.ie) is an independent retailer that stocks sustainable backpacks from Lassig, Turtledove London, and JEM + BEA who use the material Econyl, crafted from fishing nets recovered from the sea.

2. Ditch plastic in the lunchbox

Sustainability strategist, Pat Kane is the founder of Reuzi, an educational hub, e-tailer, and bricks-and-mortar store that stocks products to help sustainability advocates lead a minimal waste lifestyle. Getting your kids involved in choosing their lunch ingredients is an excellent way to stop them from pitching things they don’t want to eat, says Pat, which will help you avoid food waste.

“By packing a lunch for your child in a reusable lunch box with a reusable water bottle, you will help reduce the amount of paper bags, food packaging, and wasted food your child produces — and they will be so much healthier for it too. Making a lunch made with whole food (and not packaged, processed food) doesn’t have to be hard or time-consuming," says Pat. Reuzi stocks items the reusable Yumbox leak-free lunch box and Irish-made Hanna's Beeswax wrap which makes for a great alternative to tin foil or cling film.

3. Opt for a reusable water bottle

Whether your child likes orange cordial, juice, milk, or simply water, single-use plastic bottles can seriously add up. The Conscious Cup Campaign in association with Voice Ireland found that in Ireland, we use over 22,000 single-use plastic cups per hour. While many cafes and restaurants have made takeaway drinks (whether it’s a coffee for you or a slushie or smoothie for your little one) compostable cups, however, the fact of the matter is, that there are no compost bins around cities or villages near shops and cafes so more than likely, most of them are going in the bin. Reusable bottles are a far more environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic bottles. The Ecoset is an Irish company that makes stainless steel bottles, mugs, tumblers, and foot pots. Not only do these containers save on plastic, but they also keep drinks warm or cold. Mother Reusables is another Irish brand that does stylish bottles (and ones specifically designed for kids) made from recycled materials to keep drinks warm or cool.

4. Choose clothes with a conscience

Reaching for pre-loved garments is another sustainable swap for parents when it comes to uniforms or clothes for school. “Kids outgrow clothing very quickly, so buying brand new uniforms not only wastes a lot of money for very little value. Websites like SkoolStuff.ie are a great place for those looking for pre-loved uniforms for very affordable prices.” Schooldays.ie is also a free to advertise marketplace for individuals selling second-hand uniforms. For footwear, if you're looking to invest in a good pair of runners, Veja is a socially responsible brand made in Brazil that avoids chemicals and user water responsibly. They have a huge selection of runners for children in lots of colourways.

5. Pick recycled paper

If your child likes to doodle, draw or write down their thoughts, chances are their notebooks are filling up quicker than you would like. Rather than curb the flow of creativity, choose an eco-friendly notebook, made from recycled materials. Faerly, a sustainable Irish online store stocks a great selection of notebooks including the Green Ideas range, ethically made from recycled paper and 30% citrus pulp.

They also stock beautiful handmade journals from Cork venture, Badly Made Books, as well as Vent notebooks, an initiative that supports children’s education around the world. Proceeds from the notebook go towards providing free pencils for schools and communities around the world.

6. Invest in stationery with longevity

Pat Kane recommends taking inventory of your school supplies before splashing out on all new stationery. “Reduce your consumerism and avoid last-minute impulse purchases by making a list of what you really need before you go to the store, and stick to it,” she says. If the pens and pencils are on their last legs, consider buying a pen with a refillable cartridge. Sprout (sproutworld.com) is the world’s first plantable pencil and offers a customising option. Jiminy has a great range of crayons and colouring pencils for kids. Seltzer’s Seven Year Pens (seltzergoods.com) are sleek and stylish and more importantly, can write a continuous line for up to 5 kilometers, the equivalent of 7 years. After that period of time, you still don’t have to throw out the pen, as it’s refillable. Win-win.

