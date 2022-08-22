'It took two years but we got there': Ryan Tubridy pays Adam King a long-awaited visit

Ireland's favourite young astronaut gets a round on the trampoline with the Late Late Show host ahead of the Toy Show in November
The King family with Ryan Tubridy this past weekend

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 10:01
Mike McGrath Bryan

Toy Show season is just ahead, and the call is out now for young people to apply to appear, and share their passions with the biggest annual audience in Irish television. 

One young man whose Late Late Toy Show appearance brought him on an interstellar journey was Adam King, the aspiring astronaut who captured the hearts and minds of the nation in difficult times - and whose grá for the stars went as far as one of his "virtual hug" designs making it into space.

Yesterday, Adam and his family were reunited with Toy Show host and toymaster general Ryan Tubridy, who stopped by to catch up - including some trampoline time.

"I made a promise to somebody and I need to call in and say hello," Tubridy said on his Instagram stories on his way to the King home.

Outside the house he added: "Nearly two years ago I promised I'd visit a little friend of mine. And I couldn't for ages and ages and ages. It's gonna happen today. In fact, it's gonna happen now."

In a video showing his embrace with the Toy Show star, Tubridy captioned it: "It took two years but we got there... Coffee, cake and a hug from Adam."

It's heading into a busy time for both of the Toy Show pals - the new season of the Late Late is upcoming for Tubridy, while this year's Toy Show will be hard-pressed to beat a viewership of 1.8 million Irish people across the weekend, or the over €6million raised for Irish charities.

Meanwhile, having launched an animated pilot and a jewellery line in recent times, Adam and father David are launching a new book, 'Sir Adam the Brave and the Moody Monsters', which sees the Cork spacefarer don medieval garb and set out to restore order at the Wompie Wonder Fair when moody monsters wreak havoc - it's up for pre-order at your local bookshops now, on shelves October 13.

