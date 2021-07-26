Adam King's hand-drawn hug has made it into space

Cork's Adam King has endeared himself to the country with his virtual hugs and winsome personality, but today, the Late Late Toy Show star has come one step closer to his dream of becoming an astronaut - seeing his hand-drawn hug beaming down on the Earth from space.

Many Irish diaspora felt something special when they heard Adam’s message, including Aileen Hayes @virgingalactic @VirginUnite who with our @McJuelie gave Adam a special gift. Adam’s hug flew above us all, connecting everyone to a little part of space & the power of kindness🚀💖 pic.twitter.com/5WDpebthxB

Over the course of lockdown, Adam's message of connection and kindness touched a lot of people, in Ireland and beyond - including Aileen Hayes, one of the directors of private space travel company Virgin Galactic.

As word of his grá for travel beyond our earthly bounds began to spread, including to former International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield, it would only be apropos for Adam's symbol of hope to go from windows and the national postmark, to a trip to the atmosphere.

It follows the news of the next step of Adam's earthbound journey - starring in his own animated series, 'Adam ❤ Adventure!', that will see him go to space with the help of his friends, made with the collaboration of Kavaleer Productions and the support of kids' broadcaster RTÉ Jr.