How one man ended up with a Marty Whelan tattoo on his thigh

Marty is a great sport 
Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 16:04
Sarah Cullen

A man on Twitter has lost a bet, and as a result, he now has a tattoo of beloved Irish broadcaster Marty Whelan. 

Phil O'Kelly shared a hilarious thread detailing the bet between him and his friend. 

He tweeted the terms of the bet: 

"1 - Whoever's Fantasy Footy team got the most points over the 21/22 season, won.

2 - Winner got to choose a tattoo for the loser 

3 - Loser got to choose where the tatt went 

4 - Tatt had to be minimum size of a €2 coin"

Phil tweeted that while they were debating the many great pictures of Marty over the years, they went with this one. 

Marty commented on the photo, first sharing he heard he had been "immortalized" by a tattoo, and then saying he was "strangely flattered."

Phil responded that the honour was all his.

 

We will be keeping an eye out to see if the rematch happens.

