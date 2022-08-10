McLaren F1 team give one Kerry family the surprise of a lifetime 

McLaren F1 team give one Kerry family the surprise of a lifetime 

The real power of social media was shown recently when a young boy from Kerry had a dream become reality. 

Odhran is a McLaren 'superfan', and was surprised with tickets to the Hungarian Grand Prix by his older siblings. The video received great traction online, with many commenting on how heartwarming it was to see Odhran's gratitude. 

The story doesn't stop there, however. Odhran's sister Chloe was documenting the trip on TikTok, and revealed the family's luggage was lost, including their tickets. Luckily, they got everything back before the event. 

McLaren spotted the TikTok, and wanted to do something special for the family and so invited them to meet the team.

They met the two superstar drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. 

When Odhran was getting his picture taken with Ricciardo, he said "Oh My God, I'm with Daniel Ricciardo!".

The family then met Lando Norris, and Odhran's told him what a fan he is. 

"I've been following you since 2019." 

Odhran tells the camera the day was a "dream come true." 

On Facebook, Odhran's mother said "thank you so so much my making my kids' dreams come true, I think you know how much it meant to them!"

When asked how she managed to arrange, she explained in a further comment "nothing to do with me at all.

"My older kids did everything themselves, they bought the tickets for the race and surprised Odhran, Chloe videoed it and put it up on TikTok, McLaren saw it and wanted to do something special for them, they didn't buy the VIP passes they were invited, that's how it all happened."

