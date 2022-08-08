Paralympian Ellie Simmonds to make history as first person with dwarfism on Strictly

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds has said it is an “honour” to make history as the first person with dwarfism to feature on BBC’s
The five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster said she is “literally bursting with excitement” but also “absolutely petrified” about taking to the famous dance floor.
The 27-year-old, who at the age of 13 was the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing went on to present for BBC Sport at the Commonwealth Games, as well as making documentaries such asfor the BBC.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Simmonds said it was "soooo hard" keeping this secret as she "wanted to tell everyone".
“I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun.
“I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.
“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”
Eight famous names have so far been confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dance floor in the BBC One competition:
The 53-year-old singer found fame as part of the band Bros, along with his twin brother Luke and their friend Craig Logan.
He has also had success as a solo artist, featured in the 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary
On joining the show, he said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”
The 26-year-old Kiss radio host, who previously presented children’s television on CBBC, said he could not wait to “shake a leg” in the show’s famous ballroom.
The fitness enthusiast was nominated for an Audio and Radio Industry Award for best new presenter in 2020.
The 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcomand is also a regular on the stand-up circuit.
Her Amazon Prime special,was released to acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.
The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcomalso landing roles in dramas and .
He joined the cast of ITV soapin 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in in the early part of his career.
The 46-year-old found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV showin 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in
“I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it,” she said.
Thestar, 59, announced her involvement during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.
Adams also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland and has presented programmes on various channels, including on STV and the BBC, and was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s morning show
The 34-year-old TV and radio personality will dance in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.
He is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.