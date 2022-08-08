Paralympian Ellie Simmonds to make history as first person with dwarfism on Strictly

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds has said it is an “honour” to make history as the first person with dwarfism to feature on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster said she is “literally bursting with excitement” but also “absolutely petrified” about taking to the famous dance floor.

The 27-year-old, who at the age of 13 was the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing went on to present for BBC Sport at the Commonwealth Games, as well as making documentaries such as Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism? for the BBC.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Simmonds said it was "soooo hard" keeping this secret as she "wanted to tell everyone".

Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds is to take part in this year’s Strictly

“I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun.

“I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

The Strictly line-up so far

Eight famous names have so far been confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dance floor in the BBC One competition:

Matt Goss

Matt Goss (BBC/PA)

The 53-year-old singer found fame as part of the band Bros, along with his twin brother Luke and their friend Craig Logan.

He has also had success as a solo artist, featured in the 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary After the Screaming Stops which reunited him and his brother for two 30th anniversary gigs, and is set to play the lead role in upcoming psychological thriller movie Cobbler Killer Stranger.



On joining the show, he said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Tyler West

(BBC/PA)

The 26-year-old Kiss radio host, who previously presented children’s television on CBBC, said he could not wait to “shake a leg” in the show’s famous ballroom.

The fitness enthusiast was nominated for an Audio and Radio Industry Award for best new presenter in 2020.

Jayde Adams

(Jayde Adams/PA)

The 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, and is also a regular on the stand-up circuit.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was released to acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.

Will Mellor

(BBC/PA)

The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

Kym Marsh

(BBC/PA)

The 46-year-old found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

“I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

Kaye Adams

(BBC/PA)

The Loose Women star, 59, announced her involvement during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Adams also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland and has presented programmes on various channels, including on STV and the BBC, and was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s morning show The Wright Stuff.

Richie Anderson

(BBC/PA)

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality will dance in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.

He is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.