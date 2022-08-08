Barry Keoghan welcomes first child with partner Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan has announced the birth of his first child, with partner Alyson Sandro.
Keoghan took to Instagram this morning to share a cute family photo and reveal the baby's name is Brando.
He captioned the post: “Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O”
Keoghan had confirmed the pregnancy back in June, when he shared pictures of gifts he received for his "first Father's Day."
The Batman actor made his relationship with Sandro public in a red carpet appearance back in October, after being rumoured to be together since the previous February.