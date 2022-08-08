Barry Keoghan welcomes first child with partner Alyson Sandro

The Irish actor hinted at the birth over the weekend on Instagram 
Barry Keoghan attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 10:30
Sarah Cullen

Barry Keoghan has announced the birth of his first child, with partner Alyson Sandro. 

Keoghan took to Instagram this morning to share a cute family photo and reveal the baby's name is Brando. 

He captioned the post: “Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O”

Keoghan had confirmed the pregnancy back in June, when he shared pictures of gifts he received for his "first Father's Day." 

The Batman actor made his relationship with Sandro public in a red carpet appearance back in October, after being rumoured to be together since the previous February.

Barry Keoghan is pictured with his girlfriend Alyson Kieran at the Irish Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals in Cineworld Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
