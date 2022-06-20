Barry Keoghan confirms partner Alyson Sandro is pregnant with their first child 

The confirmation came after some speculation from fans 
Barry Keoghan attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 10:33
Sarah Cullen

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has confirmed that he is going to be a dad. 

He shared an Instagram story celebrating his first Father's Day with breakfast and cards. One card, with pictures of the ultrasound and of Barry and partner Alyson Sandro, is captioned "First Father's Day." He also received Dairy Milk chocolates with "World's Best Daddy". 

The Dunkirk actor wrote: "Honestly feel like crying."

Barry had dropped some hints about the pregnancy, having shared a picture of the couple at a gender reveal party. 

Barry and his partner, Alyson Sandro, made their relationship public in a red carpet appearance back in October, after being rumoured to be together since the previous February.

Best wishes to the happy couple! 

