Colm O'Gorman: Try my baked sweet potato with spiced chickpeas and hummus

Hummus is wonderfully easy to make at home. It only takes a few minutes to whizz up a batch, and if you do it yourself, it is also incredibly good value. All you need are a few quite inexpensive ingredients and a food processor. It is wonderful as a dip, but it also works brilliantly as a base for other dishes, or as I do with this recipe, as a topping.

This is a lovely dish, pure comfort food. The combination of textures and flavours is wonderful. You have rich, creamy baked sweet potato, slightly crispy, nutty chickpeas cooked in paprika, lemon and garlic, topped off with a smooth creamy freshly made hummus. Add a scattering of fresh pomegranate seeds and flat leaf parsley and you have heaven on a plate. On its own, this is a perfect vegetarian or vegan dish. If you want some protein to serve with it, the harissa chicken from my column last week would be perfect. Just marinade the chicken as per that recipe, pan fry it and serve it on the side with the lemon slaw. That would be delicious.