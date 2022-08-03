'A second chance at love:' Irish influencer Dominique Nugent announces engagement

Dublin-based influencer Dominique Nugent has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Paddy, who found his way back into her life nine years after they first met.

The pair reconnected 18 months ago and while on holiday in Italy, Paddy got down on one knee as part of a special birthday surprise.

“The whole night felt like a dream and I didn’t want it to end. My heart has never felt so full of happiness and love,” Dominique said in a post to her 121k Instagram followers.

“He walked back into my life 18 months ago and made me realise what it’s like to be truly loved by someone.

“From our first date I felt like everything that happened in my life had been leading me back to him and into what would become the best time of my life.”

The 33-year-old went on to say that she couldn’t have wished for a more amazing person to share her life with.

“I feel so lucky every single day that our lives brought us back together and gave us a second chance at love.

"In such a short space of time I feel like we have shared so many amazing experiences and I’m so excited for our future. I can’t wait to grow old together."

The pair found their way back to one another after nine years. Picture: @dominiquenugent89

In 2020, Dominique called off her wedding to her then long-term partner, Damien Quirke after she said she was “betrayed”. The influencer took some time off social media, before revealing the news to her followers on what would have been their wedding day.

However, last summer the Dublin native revealed that she and Paddy, who she dated nine years ago, had found their way back to one another.

“Maybe it was always supposed to be us two,” she said at the time.

Last week, Dominique was a bridesmaid for best friend Grace Mongey, better known as Faces by Grace on Instagram.