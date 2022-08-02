Lynsey Bennett shares heartbreaking update as she celebrates 34th birthday

Lynsey Bennett has shared a heartbreaking update about her health as she celebrates her 34th birthday.

The Cervical Check campaigner, who turned 34 over the long weekend, was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

In a Twitter post, the Longford mum said 34 was "certainly a birthday that wasn’t expected but a birthday that was worked extremely hard for.”

She said the best birthday present she could ask for would be if she could have the treatment she had been receiving in Germany, here in Ireland, “to give me a chance to see 35.”

Later, in an emotional series of video updates, the campaigner took to social media to share with her more than 62,000 Instagram followers that a local TD she has been pressing for help in allowing her to receive the treatments in Ireland had offered his condolences to a grieving family online.

“It’s really triggered something in me,” she said.

Lynsey Bennett with her daughters. Picture: Lynsey Bennett.

Bennett, who is a mother to Zoe, 13, and Hailee, 8, said she knows her body has been suffering “so much” lately.

“I’m heading back to Ibiza with the kids in the morning because for the first time in a month, it’s the only place I felt no pain.

“I am going to go, and I am going to put myself together, and I am going to spend time with my kids,” she said.