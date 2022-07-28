What Doireann Garrihy, Miss Ireland and more wore to the Galway Races

Some of our favourite looks from the races' most stylish outing 
What Doireann Garrihy, Miss Ireland and more wore to the Galway Races

The ladies were out in style at the Galway Races today

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 16:24
Nicole Glennon

RTÉ 2FM's Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy stepped out in style for Ladies Day at the Galway races
Miss Ireland Pamela Uba

Pamela Uba on Ladies Day of the Galway Races. Picture: Andrew Downes, xposure
Carlha Callinan from Galway

Galway girl Carlha Callinan poses for a portrait. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Actor and Presenter Aoibhin Garrihy

Aoibhin Garrihy stepped out in style for Laidies' Day at the Galway races
Former Miss Sligo Orla Quinn 

Model Orla Quinn Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Danielle Cingell from Claremorris 

Danielle Cingell from Claremorris. Picture: Hany Marzouk
Cork Rose Jenny Byrne

Cork Rose Jenny Byrne enjoying the day at the Galway Races. Picture: Hany Marzouk
Fashion designer and model Roisin Dockry

Barcelona-based fashion designer and model Roisin Dockry. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Aoibheann McMonagle from Donegal

Aoibheann McMonagle of Donegal on Ladies Day. Picture: Andrew Downes, xposure
