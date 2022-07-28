What Doireann Garrihy, Miss Ireland and more wore to the Galway Races

What Doireann Garrihy, Miss Ireland and more wore to the Galway RacesSome of our favourite looks from the races' most stylish outing The ladies were out in style at the Galway Races todayThu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 16:24Nicole Glennon RTÉ 2FM's Doireann Garrihy Doireann Garrihy stepped out in style for Ladies Day at the Galway racesMiss Ireland Pamela Uba Pamela Uba on Ladies Day of the Galway Races. Picture: Andrew Downes, xposureCarlha Callinan from Galway Galway girl Carlha Callinan poses for a portrait. Picture: Seb Daly/SportsfileActor and Presenter Aoibhin Garrihy Aoibhin Garrihy stepped out in style for Laidies' Day at the Galway racesFormer Miss Sligo Orla Quinn Model Orla Quinn Picture: Brian Lawless/PA WireDanielle Cingell from Claremorris Danielle Cingell from Claremorris. Picture: Hany MarzoukCork Rose Jenny Byrne Cork Rose Jenny Byrne enjoying the day at the Galway Races. Picture: Hany MarzoukFashion designer and model Roisin Dockry Barcelona-based fashion designer and model Roisin Dockry. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA WireAoibheann McMonagle from Donegal Aoibheann McMonagle of Donegal on Ladies Day. Picture: Andrew Downes, xposureRead MoreLoud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride More in this section Scenic Cinema to screen Michael Collins at Cork City Gaol ahead of 100th anniversary Dermot Kennedy shares support as Shawn Mendes cancels rest of tour, including Irish date George and Amal Clooney expected to visit Ireland 'sooner rather than later' this summer With 150 days to go, here are four Santa experiences you can book tickets for now READ NOW Subscribe Now