Cork Pride's 'Coming Out' event is a welcome space for anyone struggling with identity

Across June and July, communities, companies, and individuals have been celebrating Pride in a myriad of ways. Pride celebrations for the Rebel County are taking place across Cork city until July 31, so there's still time to get involved this year if you haven't already.

One of the most popular events across Cork Pride's schedule is 'Welcome to the Community - Coming Out Event'. As the name suggests, this event offers any and all members of the LGBT+ community a chance to 'come out', or simply invite them into a welcoming, compassionate, and non judgemental environment. This year, the event takes place on Wednesday July 27 in the Clayton Hotel, penthouse suite. It is on from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm and all are welcome - no matter how they identify.

Clive Davis has been the Chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years, and is a Regional Director with Youth Work Ireland.

He says the event is one of the most important they have all week.

“It’s a time for people who are at home struggling, questioning, wondering. They can come and sit back and listen to a panel discussion, and also ask questions.

He wants people to know that this event is a safe space for everyone.

“There's no photograph being taken. It’s really a space for the community to come to, to talk about the process. You will have people who have come out before and people who haven't come out yet sharing their experiences.”

Clive also notes that it is important to recognize that while some people think things have changed because legislation changed in 2015 when the Marriage Equality Referendum was passed, the reality is, it hasn’t changed for everybody. He says people continue to struggle with their sexual identity, or indeed their relationship with gender.

There still are people out there who are struggling with their identities.”

Clive adds that it really is an event for everyone, from all walks of life and of all ages.

“It’s a mixed age group. It’s actually surprising the age range that does come to the event."

Clive says that sometimes people can feel like there isn’t a space for them within the community “Over the years I have been with the department we would have put money into different groups, especially the younger people in our society.”

He believes rural and urban isolation can have a huge impact on the lives of people struggling to come out.

“This event is also for that person who might be stuck in rural parts of Cork or is on their own in the city.

“Sometimes we talk about rural isolation, and we think of a small town, but actually, urban isolation is probably harder. There could be someone in an apartment block and not know the people around them.

“They just can't see that they are not alone, because maybe they have heard a comment before or been called a slur. That’s why this is so important.”

For more information on Cork Pride 2022, see corkpride.com.