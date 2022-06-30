Listen — Ask Audrey: Would ya get away with a mankini in Ballybunion?

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Bad cess to my married friends and the way they say, “Oh Rosealeen, I’ve a friend and he’d be very nice for you,” and then they wheel out some beauty they found in a rubbish bin in downtown Scartaglin.

A friend of mine actually did wheel out one guy, they had him in a shopping trolley, he was so drunk. So it was rolling-my-eyes-time again when my cousin said she had a man for me, only for her to set me up with this Colm feen who’d remind you of Liam Neeson — before he got old. You wouldn’t say he was exciting — poor Colm is as straight and narrow as a skinny heterosexual, but I’m as glad to have a bit of maturity in my life, to be honest with you.

Sure, hasn’t he booked us a holiday in Sardinia, which is like a posh Sicily and I’m on my last nerve with worry that I’ll look like the Wild Woman of Boherbue in front of all the skinny Italians. I was going to get my eyebrows done in Maura’s beautician place in town, it’s called Lovely Lidz, Ladz. But then I thought: "What would she know about the latest fashions, trapped in the Ballydesmond bubble."

How can I tell her that I need to go somewhere else, for the spot of sophistication?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

I rang my friend there, Straight-Talking Sandra, and told her your scéal. I said: "What would you say to a beautician in Ballydesmond?"

She said: "I’d tell her she has the toughest job in the world."

#Harsh

C’mere, what’s the story with Ballybunion? The old doll’s birthday is coming up next weekend and she said she wants a surprise. That’s the last thing a lad wants to hear from his old doll. It’s bad enough we have to buy something, we have to think about it as well. Worse again, she says she doesn’t want the kind of surprise where I jump out from behind a door in a mankini and shout “cop a load of that girl.” And there was I thinking she enjoyed it last year. The old dolls — will we ever really know them?

Anyway, I’m going to bring her away for a weekend, but I couldn’t be dealing with West Cork or the Ring of Kerry gaffs, because they’re full of knobs down from Dublin and it would cost you over €100 for a rake of pints. My mate, Budgie says that Ballybunion is the business, and I said is it not full of eejits from Limerick and he said it is, but they’re alright once you get over the accent. I looked it up online there and the main thing Ballybunion has going for it is golf. You probably don’t know my old doll Audrey, but I can’t imagine her doing a cartwheel because I brought her to one of the top 10 links courses in the world, whatever that means. Do you think I should go for it and bring her to Ballybunion?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

Don’t even think about it Donie. She asked for a surprise, not a shock.

It’s anything but humble on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Want to Make it Quite Clear They Spent a Fortune on Their Luggage. Lorna_RicherThanYou said she’s found this incredible cabin luggage website where nothing is under two grand, it’s totes beyond the reach of your average slack-jaw who flies out of Cork Airport.

We were begging her for the link but she rightly said it’s dog-eat-dog here bee-atches, there’s nothing like that moment on a flight to Paris where you lift your bag into the overhead locker and half the plane turns around to admire your net worth. Fifi_Poodles said don’t mind cabin luggage, it’s the carousel where the real damage is done to people’s self-esteem, and she has found this invite-only website where each suitcase is hand-made by an adult in a first-world country. We begged and begged but she wouldn’t hand over the address. I’m literally shaking with fear that my top-of-the-range Samsonite will make me look a bit Carrigaline when we’re coming back from Venice. Do you know how I can get an upgrade?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

I asked the Posh Cousin for help on this.

She said: "I’m staying well out of this, the last thing a Douglas Road type needs is more baggage."

Guten Tag. I often have a beer with my dinner, because I am German and therefore unlikely to ‘get a lip’ for it and wake up the next morning in the bath. This is what happens to my Irish flatmate every time we have a drink with dinner. He says, ‘a bird never flew on one wing’, whatever that means and two hours later he is singing Wolfe Tones songs. He said that it’s all my fault for having a beer with dinner, even though it is part of our national culture.

How can I persuade an Irish person to stop after one drink?

— Jurgen, Berlin and Ballincollig.

My uncle is big into responsible drinking, we all keep well away from him. I rang him there, just this once, and said: "What’s the best way to get an Irish person to stop drinking pints?"

He said: "Tell them it’s non-alcoholic beer."