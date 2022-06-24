Avoid, shift, improve: How to lower your carbon footprint by cycling

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a major and urgent societal objective. Here in Ireland, we have to go further than just ‘reduce’ as we have to halve our emissions in eight years. This will change how we live in many ways. If you think this is unfair and unreasonable, so is your house burning down in a forest fire, or learning that your granny died in her sleep because it was 23˚C at 2am. Or to put it in a more directly Irish context, having your home or business destroyed by flooding.

Climate action will also change our travel behaviours. Earlier this year, researchers from the MaREI Centre at University College Cork published a paper analysing Irish travel patterns. Work is the primary reason for travelling, followed by shopping. Could more of these trips be made by bike to lower our emissions? In such discussions, whether in the media or amongst the general public, inevitably, someone makes the point they could never cycle to work because it’s 90km from their home. While this is often true, the MaREI Centre has calculated journeys under 8km are responsible for around 40% of all passenger transport emissions in Ireland. Vera O’Riordan, PhD student at the MaREI Centre, co-authored the report. She says short trips “are great candidates for switching to bikes or e-bikes.”

So why aren’t more people making this switch? After all, it’s cheaper, better for long-term health, and often quicker. According to surveys carried out by the CSO, safety concern is the biggest deterrent to cycling and walking,” acknowledges Vera. Fortunately, cycling can be made safer but reading the latest Climate Action Plan, you would think we’re going to build our way to safety. Over 1,000 km of new cycling and walking infrastructure is promised by 2025.

It is no surprise that we are facing significant obstacles in building these cycle routes. Firstly, it takes time to build cycle networks. Cycle lanes are currently being built in Fairview in Dublin but the plans were first announced 10 years ago and cycle lanes can often face stiff opposition. Plans for a cycle route in Sandymount are currently before the courts and earlier this year, councillors in Galway reversed their decision to support a trial cycle route in Salthill. Thirdly, the quality of cycle routes being built is often dubious, rarely maintaining high levels of safety and comfort over long distances. Finally, 1,000 km is a drop in the ocean when you consider Cork County alone has over 12,000 km of road networks.

Dr Brian Caulfield of Trinity College Dublin offered his views on the Climate Action Plan.

“The Plan takes a top-down approach on transport which doesn’t take into account the barriers and challenges that people may face in making change happen. It calls for 500,000 additional active travel and public transport trips by 2030 but doesn’t include a breakdown of modes, or mention whether more trips will be undertaken in urban areas than rural areas.”

Dr Caulfield mentioned that the ‘avoid-shift-improve’ model (first, avoid the need to travel; if you must, shift to walking, cycling, or public transport; finally, if you can’t shift, increase the energy efficiency of your vehicle) should be integrated into future transport climate policy and plans, noting our current approach to reducing emissions by asking the public to meet a proposed target of 1m electric vehicles is an inversion of ‘avoid-shift-improve’.

It’s widely accepted that the target of 1m electric vehicles is unachievable by 2030, the proposed target date. That makes it even more likely walking, cycling, and public transport will pick up the slack. I wouldn’t rule out targets of 30-40% of trips to be made by bike in our cities by the decade’s end. That gives us eight years to achieve what took the Dutch and the Danes 40 or 50 years to figure out and perfect. There are dozens of ways to skin a cat and the same can be said of making our towns and cities safer places to cycle. Building segregated cycle lanes is part of the solution but not the only solution.

Dr Caulfield believes that Directly Elected Mayors (DEMs) may be a way to bring about faster change. DEMs in London, Seville, Paris, Sydney, and Milan have been voted into office on the back of manifestos supporting radical change in their cities; Superblocks, low-traffic neighbourhoods, pop-up cycle networks, and Mini-Hollands might yet be coming to your city. DEMs address the paradox that while people may not support the reallocation of road space, slower speed limits, or low-traffic streets on a particular street, these measures tend to be popular when applied across an entire city.

With more people cycling in future years, we can expect norms to shift to more of a mainland European model. High-vis jackets will give way to cycle-chic. Heavy mountain bikes will return to the hills and off-road, and step-through bikes will rule in towns. Laws on drink-cycling and phone use will be introduced. Everything will change, and it will happen fast.