Still doing your Leaving Cert? Here's some top tips to help you over the finish line 

For a large number of Leaving Cert students, the summer holidays have already started. However, for many, the exams are not over. It can be hard to keep momentum up at this stage of the State Exams, especially when you see your peers celebrating the beginning of the rest of their lives.

The Junior Certificate ended yesterday, but it will be June 28 before we see the end of the Leaving Cert.

Luke Saunders is a secondary school teacher and the co-founder of StudyClix Revision website, and he has some great advice for students still studying.

Luke says at this point, students may have the bulk of their exams done, and it can be worth revisiting their study plan and adapting it as necessary.

"Students will have made a plan, but now that they've done maybe four or five exams, out of the seven they have, they should sit down and make a new plan to get the best out of their time."

Luke says it's important for students to stay focused on their goals. "I would advise students to revisit what they put on their CAO, and if they've done it right, they will have some dream courses, some courses they would like, and some courses they'd do if they have to, but they'd rather their dream course.

Sometimes, how you perform in the last one, two or three exams can be the difference between getting your dream course and not.

Luke makes a good point that the later Leaving Cert exams are all choice subjects, and are not mandatory like English, Maths and Irish. They are also less popular or less common subjects.

"Since the student picked the subject, they probably enjoy that subject and chose it for a reason. If you're still waiting around for Applied Maths or Religion, that means you chose to do them and hopefully that will make the waiting and studying less daunting."

Luke recommends taking a step back from social media.

"Mute your social media and incoming notifications as it can be quite demotivating to see everyone else enjoying their freedom. A good idea is to maybe reach out to someone else who still has exams, as they're in the same boat as you.

"Your peers who have finished, they've moved on and they're thinking about the Leaving Cert holiday or you know, they're burning their notes, their books, whatever. If you've still got exams coming up try and remember that it's just a few more days."

Physical Education, or PE, is the last exam, and since becoming an option in 2018 and has become increasingly popular among students. Other subjects still to come for the sixth years are physics, accounting, music and technology, to name a few.