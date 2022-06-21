Crocs: the final fashion frontier?

“CONTRACEPTIVE EFFICACY,” a recent Instagram meme, bearing bold black lettering and stand-to-attention white background parlances at me. “CONDOMS 95%, THE PILL 99%, CROCS 100%”. It made me laugh, not so much because I loathe Crocs, or wondered why my algorithm was suddenly so intent on my sex life, but because its cheap humour and quick punchline deemed it the perfect message to send to a Croc-wearing friend — which all of a sudden, I realised, I have many.

Born in 2002, by three innovators studying at the University of Colorado with a penchant for sailing, the humble foam clog came about when Scott Seamans, Lyndon Hanson and George Boedbecker Jr. discovered something known as Croslite, the material out of which Crocs are made today. They tinkered, tightened and tweaked until they acquired the exclusive rights to Croslite technology and thus, the Croc we know today was born.

Heidi Klum is seen on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

From the beginning, there was pushback. Lest we forget, 2002 was a year in which Kate Moss still pioneered heroin chic, Britney and Justin had just broken up, and Ben Affleck was named the Sexiest Man Alive. We weren’t ready for foam shoes, and they weren’t ready for us. But, times change and people do too, as bulbous, primary-coloured, odour-repellent footwear all of a sudden came into vogue. Perhaps it was the extensive opulence of the time (Kim married Kanye, ‘wellness’ began and Ellen’s Oscar selfie kickstarted tennis elbow everywhere) but the late aughts positioned ugly shoes as the pop-culture badge du jour.

First, it was the Birkenstock. Quickly adopted by the Olsen twins, the granola-chic and cottagecoretarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> iterations quickly pivoted to hirsute-goth at Valentino. The sandals are still all the rage, whether worn with bare toes or paired with (gasp) socks. Then came the Dad Sneaker, loved by supermodels in New York and uncles in Upper Glanmire. Such heinous soles ushered in the era for a perforated rubber clog, not unlike a thick duck’s bill. Enter… Crocs.

Long have they been a staple for frantic workers spending days on their feet, but, more recently and perhaps more shockingly, Crocs have been adopted by the fashion set. We’ve seen Balenciaga launch Crocs with fat-stacked platforms and unfriendly heels, Christopher Kane has stuck some colourful gems on his own, while Takashi Murakami designed a version in intergalactic hues.

In April, Crocs even made it to the Oscars red carpet, when the Academy Awards’ musical director Questlove paired his suit with gold clogs, and was met with rapturous reception on social media. Life imitates art, of course, meaning that mere mortals, too, have begun Googling “where to buy Crocs” in lieu of the stilettos, immalleable Doc Martens and dolly shoes that shaped our past (and our foot health) for some time. It’s a reflection of the time, this writer thinks, that we’ve grown fonder of comfortable, reliable, unsightly brogues in place of delicate, chic, Chinese-bound feet. The world is on fire, Trump is still around somewhere and the possibility of cancellation (something I consider ad nauseam while writing this article) is ever-present.

As a piece of clothing, they are objectively, and aesthetically abysmal. But, that bears thinking, what is a shoe for? And what, indeed, is beauty? (Bear with.) If beauty to you is standing for nine hours and not needing to be borderline abused in a physiotherapy clinic every weekend, then, by all means, Crocs are beautiful. They provide a purpose, instil a (needed) sense of humour to all of those around them and indeed, may actually do the job of ‘shoe’ itself. Or, indeed, that of sartorial hypebeast. When Nicki Minaj wore a hot pink bedazzled pair in May (frosted with rhinestone-studded Jibbitz, the personalisation charms Crocs also produces), the Crocs website crashed.

Closer to home, Vogue Williams enlightened podcast listeners that she’s tempted to go full rubber. And, if anything, recent trend graphs have alerted us to the fact that foam-adjacent goloshes are here to stay. Bottega Veneta is hot on Croc’s gumdrop-resin heels: with Smurf-like Puddle boots made of a biodegradable polymer proving so successful that the brand has reissued them in a slip-on summer clog version. The Classic Clog by Seamans, Hanson and Boedbecker Jr. above has been on the Amazon bestseller list for months and the company has even offered a "Free Pair for Healthcare", for all nurses, where they gave away thousands of pairs of shoes to frontline workers during the pandemic. Good PR, indeed.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the National Television Awards 2018 held at the O2 Arena, London. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

They say a fine line exists between love and hate. It is this fine line in which Crocs live, so says the VP herself. “We have existed on this tension point between love and hate,” says Lucy Thornley, Crocs’ vice-president of global trend, design and product management in US Vogue this month. “We’ve leaned into it.”

And perhaps that’s just what we need. A lean into the middle of an increasingly bi-partisan world. A sense of security, comfort and tranquillity in a time overrun by hate. After several try-ons, I must admit that they are emotionally difficult to take off. Once you Croc, you can’t stop, it seems. And considering the state of the world we live in, and our growing sense of mortality, maybe we should embrace with open arms our disgusting-yet-joyous comrades. No other shoe has our back (spine and, perhaps, knees) as Crocs do. For this writer, my opinion is simple: Death is coming, wear the rubber.

And hey, 200 million people can’t be wrong…