Mum reveals Saoírse Ruane's 'fight of her life' operation has had 'the best outcome'

Surgery to remove a tumour from the lung of Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane was successful, her overjoyed mum has confirmed.

Saoírse, 9, from Galway underwent a "fight of her life" operation in Crumlin hospital last month and her mother Roseanne has shared the "welcome news" that her daughter does not need any more treatment.

"Following a call from our oncologist we learned that Saoírse’s surgery was successful and no further treatment is required, which is the best outcome we could have hoped for," Roseanne writes on Instagram, adding Saoírse "wrapped her arms around us with excitement" after hearing the news.

Roseanne says the family is cautiously optimistic about the future and thanked well-wishers for their support.

Saoírse Ruane's mother has confirmed surgery to remove a tumour from her daughter's lung last month was successful.

"As many of you will know, cancer is incredibly unpredictable so the plan now is to go forward cautiously from review to review as our team wish to monitor Saoírse carefully. We firmly believe that the constant flow of prayers, relics, candles and masses offered for Saoírse is what helped her through this major surgery and reconstruction."

Roseanne adds: "While this is an amazing victory, we have to be realistic. Saoírse may have won this battle but she hasn’t won the war….

We go forward now and hope that you will all continue to keep Saoírse in your hearts and prayers."

She says she and her family will be "forever indebted [to] the amazingly talented Dr Jonathan McGuinness".

Saoírse's recovery at home has been going well and the inspirational star of the 2020 Toy Show plans to be back at school within weeks.

"Saoirse has made great progress since coming home two weeks ago and even though she may not be back on the camogie pitch for quite some time, she is adamant to head back to school before the summer holidays."

Saoírse appeared on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020 where she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and learned to walk on a new prosthetic leg.

She has since become a semi-regular guest on the show and helped launch Toy Show: The Musical a few days before her surgery.