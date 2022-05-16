Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane to undergo ‘fight of her life’ operation tomorrow 

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane is set to undergo an operation that will be the “the fight of her life" this Tuesday.

The nine-year-old from Athenry is due to have a life-saving operation to remove a tumour on her lung.

Saoírse first appeared on the Late Late Show in 2020 where she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and learned to walk on a new prosthetic leg. She has since become a semi-regular guest on the show and helped launch Toy Show: The Musical on Friday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, her mother Roseanne said; "As with Saoírse’s previous tumour in her tibia, this tumour is rare in its position and is located in her lung."

"The tears rolled down our cheeks as we sat and listened to the risks involved but we have faith in our team and we leave them now to take care of our very special girl."

Saoírse first appeared on the Late Late Show in 2020. Picture: Andres Poveda

Roseanne said the family is "very frightened" Because this is "major surgery" and for Saoirse, it is “the fight of her life”.

"We ask you to please keep Saoírse in your hearts as we go forward now and take this first step in a long road to keep her where she truly belongs…here with us."

The Toy Show star's mother went on to thank followers for all the "messages, prayers, candles, words of encouragement, relics, mass cards and gifts."

"The love you have all shown us has been astounding," they wrote.

Last year, Saoírse's parents Roseanna and Ollie spoke to the Irish Examiner about their family’s struggles with infertility and cancer, with Ollie having battled testicular cancer, and their second daughter, Farrah-Rose, being conceived through IVF.

“As a family, we have had to fight a lot, from Ollie’s cancer diagnosis through seven years of infertility to Saoírse's cancer diagnosis and the various treatments to save her life,” Roseanna said at the time.

“In all those fights, we were so thankful to have Saoirse and Farrah-Rose."