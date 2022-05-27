‘Hero’ Saoírse Ruane home with family nine days after ‘fight of her life’ operation

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane has been discharged from Crumlin hispital and is at home with her family, her mother confirms.

Saoírse, 9, from Galway underwent a "fight of her life" operation nine days ago to remove a tumour on her lung. Her mother Roseanne says she is making a “remarkable recovery”.

“Nine days post-surgery and our girl is back home where she belongs. It’s very surreal to think she’s home and that she is making such a remarkable recovery,” she writes on Instagram.

Roseanne describes her daughter as a hero in the video she shared, which shows Saoírse being reunited with her sister Farrah Rose.

“If I never knew the answer to the question ‘who is your hero?’ I certainly know it now.

Saoírse you really are a very special girl and we are so glad you chose us to be your parents.

“It’s been our privilege to sit by your bedside these past few weeks and help you in whatever way you needed. We may be on the sideline, but we are your biggest cheerleaders and we will fight your corner every time.”

She also thanked Saoírse’s well-wishers for their support during her recovery.

“Thank you to everyone as always for your continued support. We really believe all the prayers and masses are the reason she is so good today and we ask you to please continue as we continue on this journey.”

Saoírse appeared on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020 where she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and learned to walk on a new prosthetic leg.

She has since become a semi-regular guest on the show and helped launch Toy Show: The Musical a few days before her surgery.