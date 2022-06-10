Britney Spears marries long-term partner Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has married her long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles.

The pair became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The wedding comes just months after the pop megastar was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

The controversial legal arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the marriage to the AP news agency.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.

“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

A source quoted by American publication People said the ceremony on Thursday was to be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Guests who reportedly attended included Donatella Versace and the singer’s brother Bryan, though sister Jamie-Lynn and parents were not due to be present.

Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanours after showing up at the singer’s Los Angeles home as she prepared for her third wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has said Jason Alexander, 40, had been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Officers from the department responded to an incident of alleged trespassing at the address and later arrested Alexander.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told the PA news agency an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

“He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security,” sergeant Zadeh said.

An altercation occurred with the security officers and that’s where the battery occurred… and during the altercation an item was broken so that’s where the vandalism comes into play.

“And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play.”

Sergeant Zadeh said the incident with Alexander had occurred before the wedding took place and those involved were seeking to prosecute.

Alexander was originally arrested for an out-of-county warrant but will now face the additional four charges.

He was transported from the scene to a police station following the incident and is expected to later be transferred to Ventura County jail.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

The wedding is the singer’s third trip down the aisle, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

