Ask Audrey: It's freezing cold in West Cork, and it the arse end of May

How’re oo’ goin’ on? The brother is home from Holland and didn’t he bring his new girlfriend, a hippy from Amsterdam who could probably house a gang of starlings in her ‘dreadlocks’, she said they’re called.

We were sitting down after dinner last night and didn’t I put a match to a few bits of turf, thinking the hippy would like a fire. Well didn’t she rear up at myself and the wife, you’d swear we suggested she take a bath or something, and starting olagonnin about burning fuel and carbon dioxide and global warming.

The wife gave as good as she got, pointing out that whoever is in charge of global warming obviously didn’t get the memo about the freezing cold temperatures in West Cork and it the arse end of May. We calmed things down with a few puffs off the whacky backy the brother had smuggled over in his underpants, but I’m on my last nerve here today and I can sense the hippy watching my every move, to see if I’m separating out my rubbish to her satisfaction.

I don’t want to fall out with the brother in case he stops giving me the few puffs off of his whacky backy, but something has to be done. How do you get a hippy to leave you alone, tell me?

— Dan Paddy Andy, drive south from Dunmanway until you find a man and his wife staring at their fingers.

I feel your pain. There’s only one thing worse than an eco-warrior staying in your house. And that’s if that house is just outside Dunmanway. Look, at least you’re not in Drimoleague.

It’s getting revealing on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Can’t Believe You Got Your Kids’ Swimwear in Decathlon.

Orla_WhiteRangeRover said she’s feeding Fifi O’Leary’s cat when they’re away in Florida and didn’t she spot a delivery box from Decathlon behind her bins, as if they were some kind of ordinary family up in Grange.

We’ve blocked Fifi from all our WhatsApp groups now and didn’t Kiera Mac have a second Pornstar Martini at home last night and go out and spray paint ‘Fifi O’Leary hates her kids’ on the actual Douglas Road.

That might seem over the top to you Audrey, because you only live in Ballinlough, but we’re deadly serious about maintaining standards here on the Doug R (that’s what we call the Douglas Road), and a golden rule is ‘No cut-price swimwear.’

Between you and me, I only learned about this rule now - the girls cut me out of some groups because my father went to Chríost Rí – and haven’t I already bought swimwear from you know where myself. Is it possible to return stuff because it’s not posh enough?

— Jenni, Douglas Road.

Don’t even think about it. My sister keeps buying my kids stuff from Penneys. I went to drop them back one day and came out with 49 new dresses. #DangerDanger

Hello, it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Myself and Berna are after joining this new dating app to set up double dates, it’s called I Don’t Like the Look of Your One.

Anyway, weren’t we out in Kanturk the other night with our two dates, teachers they were, oh Jesus never again.

First of all my date corrected the waiter when he told us the special was turbot, insisting that the correct pronunciation was turbo, you don’t bother with the t at the end.

Well, I stood up for the waiter, no better woman, and not just because he had these amazing shoulders, I wouldn’t mind giving him a decent tip, says you.

That seemed to rile my lad anyway and he told me that he had a problem with the way I spelled my name, apparently I’m a complete gowl for going with R-o-s-e-a-l-e-e-n, there should be no e after the s, it’s R-o-s-a-l-e-e-n, says your man.

That’s pronounced Roz-a-leen says Berna, piling in after three gins and things went from bad to worse.

Good luck to a quickie in the car park after that kind of a night, I’d rather be buried in Scartaglin than see that múinteoir ever again. How can I let people know that I don’t want help spelling my name?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

My cousin has a PhD in English literature, for all the good it does her. I said, are there two or three ‘e’s in Rosealeen? She said, that’s like something you’d hear in Sir Henry’s back in the day. #Buzzing

C’mere, am I too old to get my nose pierced? The old doll read an article saying that middle-aged people are getting back into the piercings and we should give it a go.

I said, who are you calling middle-aged girl, I’m 42 and she said, exactly, you’ll be dead at 84, get over it?

I don’t usually admit this in public, but the old doll is right and I’m thinking life is short, I might as well get a nice ring in the nose, she said it would make her kinky. Do you think people will laugh at me?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

Ye’re all at it. My Conor arrived home yesterday and said, I got a piercing in you know where. I said, what? He said, I’m too embarrassed to say where I got it. I said, was it your mickey? He said, no, the northside.