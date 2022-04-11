Bernard O'Shea: I love my beard more than whiskey loves me

Last week a garda supervisor told fellow members to "smarten up" and decide to grow either a proper beard or don't bother.

He said that "some gardaí cannot seem to make up their minds between being clean-shaven to having various stages of facial hair".

He likened some of their hairy attempts to "a badly watered lawn in a heatwave", adding that just because gardaí can now grow a beard, it wasn't "an excuse to take a break from shaving".

Having grown up with a father who was a garda, this brought me back to the early days of having a beard while I was in college.

Every week I'd come home laden down with bags of laundry. The first thing he said to me was, "get rid of that beard".

He even went as far as to advise me on the morning of my wedding to "go out and get a razor and take that rabbit fluff off your face". I did it to keep him happy.

Something about his generation couldn't stand any form of shabby grooming.

There is also something about the training they had in the force that quite literally trained him to shave and be impeccably presented every day.

The original line-up of The Dubliners featuring Ronnie Drew who set the standard of a beard for Bernard's father.

His philosophy was that you either had a beard like Ronnie Drew or didn't have one; he couldn't believe that I was allowed to have my passport photo with a beard.

Most men you talk to don't remember their first shave, even though it's a mini-milestone. Big razor brands often show ads with father and son sharing this moment in a pristine bathroom with wiped condensation across a mirror.

The biggest myth of these ads is that shaving isn't a pain: The razor doesn't glide across your face regardless of how many blades the head has or what type of unique moisturizing lubricated strip is glued onto it.

My first shave was a complete disaster. I literally ripped the skin of my face with a rusty Bic razor that I'm pretty sure one of my sisters used to shave their legs.

I also used Immac. Yes, Immac.

My father used an electric razor. I was the youngest and had three older sisters, so options for male grooming were non-existent.

I noticed that it wasn't only the adolescence fluff being ripped off my face, a large chunk of my skin was too.

The one reason I hate shaving so much is that I get terrible skin irritation when I shave.

I look like I've had a fight with several feral cats that used my face as a scratch cushion.

Also, for 20 years, I was a stand-up comedian. I didn't have to shave. In fact, I could almost have to look a bit shabby.

Then I played Eamon in the sitcom Bridget and Eamon as a couple we were supposed to be in our mid-forties. We were in our early 30s, so I grew an even bigger beard to make myself look older.

But mostly, I like having a beard. It's a part of me now but looking after it? What's that all about? It's just hair.

At the start of the 2010s, male grooming was back with a vengeance, and the beard came with it. Going to the barber became an event.

I would get my hair cut on lower Dorset Street, where I lived in a bedsit in Dublin's north inner city for years.

It was littered with barbers. You would walk into one of them, sit down and grab the paper. When one fella left the chair, you'd sit into it.

You'd still feel the heat and smell their aftershave or the chicken fillet roll they ate if they were squeezing in a trim on their lunch break.

I would frequent all of them on a three-week basis. Why? Well, it was back then when my hair actually grew. So much so that I would get fed up with the usual question: "Hold on, did I not cut your hair last week?"

Bernard O'Shea with Jennifer Zamparelli in Bridget and Eamon; Bernard grew an even bigger beard for the television series to make himself look older.

So instead, I just used to rotate. Most of the time, I'd sit into the seat and just say, "a shorter version of this, please" and 10 minutes later, I was on my way. But in no way would ask them to tend to your beard.

There were always a few shops that would shave you old school with the open blade. Most men would do this as part of a pre-wedding ritual, but to shape and groom your beard was unusual in a regular barbershop, but that has changed in the last decade.

The first shop where I got my beard groomed was Sugar Daddy Barbers on Exchequer St in Dublin. It was also the first time I visited a different type of barber.

I also saw nostril hair being pulled out of Marty Morrissey's nose (I can't unsee that).

What Sugar Daddy and similar barbers do very well is provide an experience; you can get a whiskey if you want or even get your shoes polished while waiting.

It strikes a nice balance of grooming troglodyte like myself feel comfortable. Still, they also provide the service that I need.

I've never had the whiskey. That would result in me coming home four days later and telling my wife: "I'm sorry, but we have bought a racehorse, and we have to move to the Isle of Man for three weeks. Just grab the kids."

I love whiskey. Whiskey, however, does not love me back.

No matter how many beard trimmers I've bought over the years, I can't ever get the line straight. If I try to groom it myself, it looks like I let my kids do it for a laugh — while blindfolded.

But there is one thing I have started doing— oiling my beard. Darren Kennedy, who has his own male grooming products, told me the importance of regular beard oiling.

"You need to treat the beard when you have a beard because a moisturiser will not penetrate the skin underneath the hair," Darren said.

"We infuse natural peppermint into our beard oil, which is anti-inflammatory. A beard oil tends to the texture of the hair, makes it look softer, feel softer and appear better treated.

"The oil will also penetrate below the hair into the skin. It's going to stop 'beard-druff', that beard dandruff irritation. This is circular treatment, so you will prevent things like nasty ingrown hairs."

So what I would say to all men, not just those in the force, if you have a beard, oil it regularly, no matter what its stage of development.

Also, no matter how good you think you are with a trimmer, you're always better off going to the barbers.

Oh, and whatever you do, never ever, ever, ever start plucking your eyebrows. That's another hairy story.