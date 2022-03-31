Charlie Bird confident charity climb will raise over €1m

Charlie Bird is confident Climb with Charlie will raise more than the fundraiser's target of €1m.

In a tweet, the beloved broadcaster said the fundraiser has already raised almost €850,000 and he believes they will go "beyond" the target of €1m.

"Thanks to everyone for extending the hand of friendship. I am overwhelmed by what is happening," he said.

Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year, will climb Croagh Patrick this Saturday in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

A number of familiar Irish faces will join him for the event including former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O’Donell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Over 100 climbs across the country will take place simultaneously as part of the fundraising drive. The proceeds from a charity single recorded by a host of Bird's former RTÉ colleagues and friends will also go towards the two charities.

You can register your own fundraiser, make a donation or find out where to join your local climb on April 2 on climbwithcharlie.ie.