Want to Climb With Charlie? Five Munster routes if you can't make it to Croagh Patrick

Climb with Charlie will be taking place this weekend in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta. While the man himself will take on Croagh Patrick, Charlie Bird has asked the public to walk or climb on Saturday in a location that suits them.
Here are five routes around Munster worthy of a trek, with something to suit all abilities.
Please visit climbwithcharlie.ie to make a donation to support both charities.
As part of the Capel Way Coastal Trail this is a most enjoyable walk on gravel track and minor road bringing the walker along the coastal path around the tip of Knockadoon peninsula.
You will pass the signal tower (a Napoleonic War lookout tower), a Second World War concrete lookout post and some beautifully maintained thatched cottages, with stunning views of the sea cliffs, Ballycotton Bay and Youghal Bay as well as Capel Island, eventually returning to Knockadoon car park along minor road. Knockadoon Head along with Capel Island and the area of sea between is a national nature reserve. The shorter Island Loop walk also starts at this trailhead.
This loop walk in the Caha Mountains near the Caha Pass brings the walker up Releagh Hill before circling the valley of the Esk River under the shadow of Esk Mountain, crossing the river by an iron bridge. Following laneway, sandy roadway, woodland track, cross country hillside and passing through working farms, the walk takes you as far as Esk West.
The trail is located in the historical and archaeologically interesting parish of Bonane and offers beautiful scenery throughout with stunning views of the valley and its surrounding mountains as well as extensive vistas beyond over the Beara and Iveragh Peninsulas. There are two other trails starting at this trailhead.
This walk takes you on quiet country road, a very short section on regional road, tree-lined laneways, farm track and grass track, on a lovely wooded path beside the glen and through fields on a working farm, passing the ruins of Killagholane Church (worth a visit). Spectacular views of Limerick open up from the higher ground including the Shannon Estuary on clear days.
You may also see birds such as meadow pipit, barn owl and pheasant, animals including hare, red squirrel, badger and fox, wild flowers like bluebells and honeysuckle, hedgerow trees such as hazel, hawthorn, blackthorn and ash as well as the Irish oak. Three other trails start at this trailhead.
This looped walk in Glenpatrick Woods ascends on forest roads and across open country to reach the coum of Lough Mohra, nestled under the steep-sided, spectacular and breath-taking Knockanaffrin Ridge. The lake is situated in a marshy hollow which was created by glaciation.
Having made the journey to the lake it is worth spending some time in this serene spot, from where the walker is treated to expansive stunning views of the surrounding countryside, including the River Suir below and, on a clear day, of the peak of Slievenamon, on the horizon. The walk traverses part of the old scenic Clonmel to Kilmeadean military road. One other trail starts at this trailhead.
This trail follows forest track, hard-core pathway and boardwalk, climbing steadily to the 12 O’Clock Hills peaks and then descending, passing sites of historic and cultural interest such as abandoned dwellings, old wells and mass rocks and along a section of Crag River with its stone bridge and waterfalls after heavy rain, taking in very scenic countryside with shaded stream-side paths, forest trails (some of which can be covered in pine needles) and open bog offering the walker impressive 360 degree views from higher up, on a clear day extending to all the high mountains of Munster as well as mountains in Connemara. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
