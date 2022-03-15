RTÉ colleagues release charity single ahead of Charlie Bird's Croagh Patrick climb

Joe Duffy, Eileen Dunne, Marty Morrissey and Brian O'Donovan are among the RTÉ stars who have come together to record a charity single ahead of Charlie Bird's Croagh Patrick climb.

'Shine a Light,' written by Sara Noone and sung by Michael English, the RTÉ concert Orchestra and some of Bird's former RTÉ colleagues has been released ahead of the beloved broadcaster's fundraising climb on April 2.

‘Shine A Light ‘ this amazing song penned for me by Sara Noone and sung by Michael English and the RTÉ concert Orchestra and some of my RTÉ colleagues. I want to share this dedication with Vicky Phelan

who is a real beacon of hope.Always extend the hand of friendship. pic.twitter.com/Uo2Ww8rABf — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) March 14, 2022

Over 100 climbs will take place simultaneously around the country as part of the fundraising drive with all proceeds going to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and Pieta House.

All proceeds from the charity single are also being split between the two charities.

Sharing details of the single in a tweet, Bird wrote that he wished to share the song's dedication with Vicky Phelan "who is a real beacon of hope."

"Always extend the hand of friendship," he added.

It's the second time in just a few weeks that the veteran broadcaster has had a song dedicated to him. Last month, U2 frontman Bono released a special song dedicated to Bird and his Croagh Patrick climb entitled 'Crazy Mountain.'

A number of familiar Irish faces are set to join Charlie for the climb on April 2 including former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O'Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

You can register your own fundraiser, make a donation or find out where to join your local climb on April 2 on climbwithcharlie.ie