Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan gets another mural — this time in Galway 

A mural of the actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, has just been completed at McGuire’s Daybreak, Raven Terrace 
The image was painted by Irish artist Marcus O’Connor, in collaboration with Graffiti Life, a street art collective. 

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 15:30
Nicole Glennon

Nicola Coughlan has been immortalised once again — this time in her hometown Galway.

A mural of the actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, has just been completed at McGuire’s Daybreak, Raven Terrace in Galway to celebrate Coughlan's local area ahead of season two of the smash-hit Netflix series. 

The latest mural of Nicola at McGuire’s Daybreak, Raven Terrace, Galway. 
The image was painted by Irish artist Marcus O’Connor, in collaboration with Graffiti Life, a street art collective and will remain until March 27.

Last summer, a mural depicting Coughlan’s Derry Girls character Clare Devlin was painted outside The George pub in Dublin, while in 2019, a mural depicting the main cast of Derry Girls was pride of place in Derry's Badgers Bar on Orchard-street.

Speaking about her latest mural on last night's The One Show Coughlan said it was "so mad."

A mural depicting Clare's coming out scene was painted on the wall outside the iconic Dublin gay bar The George. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
"I now have three murals on the island of Ireland. I never thought I’d have even one. 

"One in Derry, one in Dublin and now one in Galway."

The actress joked that she would have to "get one in London next".  

We can all get behind that.

