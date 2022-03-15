Gael force: Irish-language films are having a moment... here's why 

At the recent IFTA Awards, one film stood out over high-profile movies like Belfast as it virtually swept the boards. An Cailín Ciúin, the story of a young girl’s memorable summer in 1980s Ireland, took an impressive eight awards including Best Film and Best Actress for its 12-year-old lead, Catherine Clinch.

Just hours earlier, the forthcoming Róise & Frank had beguiled audiences at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the US, where it took the prestigious Audience Award. Another Irish-language feature, Foscadh, opened in cinemas this week to strong reviews, as the equally praised documentary The Queen vs Patrick O’Donnell makes its debut on TG4.

Following the recent success of Arracht and Song of Granite, it’s clear that Irish-language cinema is having a moment.

In a world where South Korea’s Parasite takes the Best Picture at the Oscars and France’s Call My Agent has a global fanbase, it feels like the possibilities for our storytellers as Gaeilge are endless.

“It feels like a watershed moment that we're experiencing here,” said An Cailín Ciúin’s producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi. “I'm an Irish speaker and my mum was a native speaker from Donegal. There was always Irish around me, so I'm just delighted that the language is now traveling and people will watch films in our native language.

“I do remember watching Arracht for the very first time and that real feeling of a deep sense of national pride at watching an Irish language film on the big screen.”

A scene from Arracht.

Modern audiences binge-watch stories from all over the world on streamers - watching subtitled movies and TV shows no longer feels like a daunting or even unusual prospect. Storytelling in other languages now routinely travels the globe and although Irish-language tales are beginning from a low base, the sheer quality and variety of what is coming through shows filmmakers are poised and ready to reap growing demand.

“With the likes of Squid Game, or the German series Dark on Netflix, it's almost like language has become invisible in a sense,” says Ní Chrualaoi. “If we can watch films from Scandinavia, or Germany or Japan, why can't we watch films and series in the Irish language? You could see how well Arracht did here. There is a market for Irish language films, and they can hold their own and they can travel.”

From George Morrison’s Mise Éire, to the work of Gael Linn, to Bob Quinn’s Poitín and Tom Collins’ Kings, filmmakers have told stories in Irish for generations. But the new wave of Irish cinema feels like a game-changer and many credit a recent funding initiative with encouraging filmmakers to tell stories as Gaeilge.

Set up in 2017, Cine4 is a partnership established by TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to develop original feature films in the Irish language. It guarantees to provide funding for two feature films annually and also supports movies at the development stage - Foscadh, An Cailín Ciúin and Arracht are among those supported by the scheme.

“It was the Cine4 scheme that has really been the driver of all this success in Irish language films,” agrees Ní Chrualaoi. “There was a lot of investment in Irish language short films, but not really in feature films. So it’s really in its infancy.”

Foscadh is set in Connemara.

One of the emerging stars of this new wave is Co Galway actor Dónall Ó Héalai, who was terrific in the lead role in Arracht. He’s currently starring in the widely praised Foscadh. Shot in Cornamona, Co Galway it tells the story of John, a sheltered young man who has to reassess his life following the deaths of his parents.

As both an actor and a native Irish speaker, he feels heartened at being a part of the new wave. “I was very fortunate to work on two films that had incredible teams behind them. It was really a joy to be a part of and I just feel very lucky to be a small cog in what's a much bigger wheel. It’s just lovely to see them being kind of embraced in the way they are, these Irish language films, and I'd like to think that embrace is happening because of the quality of the films themselves. I think it allows people to engage with the language in a way that may be lighter. It’s a new relationship.”

As well as funding, Ó Healaí feels the success is also down to the fact that international hits like Squid Game, Call My Agent and German series Dark have normalised the subtitled viewing experience.

Bríd Ní Neachtain and the dog in Róise & Frank.

In a world where Star Wars films on Skellig, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams spend the summer here filming Disenchanted, and homegrown hits like Normal People and Wolfwalkers travel the world, it must also be the case that a rising tide lifts all boats.

“One hundred per-cent,” agrees Ó Healaí. “Maybe we're in a position now where, because of all the productions that have come through Ireland in the last 20 years, and how much more domestic productions are being made as well, that we're just in a place where we can we can throw our hands to any story in any language and do that at a level that hopefully, and I think in terms of crews for sure, is world-class.”

Six of the best Irish-language dramas to watch out for