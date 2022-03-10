Ask Audrey: Marbs is going to be terrific this year without all the oligarchs

My Conor is so upset with United that he cancelled his Sky Sports. I said, how are you going to watch them now? He said, through my hands. #Gruesome.
I rang my cousin the priest and said, what would be your advice to a Douglas Road type thinking of going to Marbella? He said, don’t be ridiculous - anyone who’s anyone is heading to Morocco.
Cancel! If you thought rugby was a vicious sport, wait until you see Blackrock babes patronising someone from north Cork. (I presume you know what patronising means.)
I rang the Posh Cousin there and asked if she knew anyone in West Cork that might be interested. She said, what does it entail. I said, meeting a posh English boy who likes spanking. She said, I’ll have an ask around Kinsale. #YouCantGoWrong.