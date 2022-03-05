Niamh Griffin: Professor Mary Horgan is a doctor who believes in the ripple effect

Professor Mary Horgan is one of many women in healthcare who stepped up during the pandemic although not so many also had a role in re-opening the GAA's Cul Camps.

A proud Tralee-woman, she is an infectious diseases consultant at Cork University Hospital and first female president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in its 368-year history.

A member of Nphet, and a familiar voice on the airways explaining how the virus affects us, why vaccines are not to be feared and the advantages of antigen testing, she was excited to see the public’s knowledge of science increasing as the months passed.

“People know what viruses, variants and vaccines are. People took responsibility for their own health by self-testing, getting vaccinated and mask-wearing,” she says.

“We will be stronger and better prepared for the next pandemic by learning, supporting, and believing in science.” Learning from a crisis is not new for her as she was working in America during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and she is seen as having made a huge contribution to the treatment of this deadly disease, and continued this work in Cork on her return.

This latest pandemic has really been about teams for Prof Horgan starting with her own colleagues and rippling out to networks of migrant Irish doctors who she linked up with to share information as the pandemic kicked off.

“Each member of the team in CUH, doctors, nurses, physios, care assistants, cleaners and porters, played an essential role in caring for our patients through their time of fear and isolation,” she says.

“Our patients weren’t just daily numbers reported on the media, they were real people with families.” Outside the hospital bustle, her love of sports drew her into working with the GAA, Munster rugby and World Rugby around a safe return to sport in a Covid-world.

She believes sport has benefits for society and was especially determined to help with getting young people back into activities.

“I took particular pride in seeing the Cul Camps open in the summer of 2020 with 70,000 children back having fun on the field of play,” she says.

A leader in her varied roles including as former dean of medical training in University College Cork, she thinks it is important for women to be seen as role models and mentors, and that there are multitude of talented women in Ireland who can do this.

“Gender and racial diversity mirrors our society in Ireland. So look around the leadership tables and ensure that these people reflect who we are as a country,” she urges.