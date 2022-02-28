Professor Mary Horgan honoured for her leadership during pandemic

A portrait has been unveiled in honour of Kerry native Professor Mary Horgan for her work in infectious diseases and as president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

Prof Horgan became the first female president of the college in 2017 and is currently in her second term.

Her portrait, by Cork-based artist Jack Hickey, is just the third female portrait to hang in the college in its 368-year history.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin unveils a portrait of Professor Mary Horgan. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A world-renowned expert in infectious diseases, Prof Horgan worked on the Covid-19 ward at Cork University Hospital throughout the pandemic.

She also served on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and led the expert advisory group on rapid testing.

Prof Horgan helped to guide the safe return of sport for children and adults alike as the country began to emerge from the pandemic.

She works with the GAA, but also shared her expertise with other organisations, including World Rugby, the IRFU, and Munster Rugby.

At the unveiling, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Prof Horgan as a medical leader who came forward to make a difference during a national crisis.

He said that, by sharing her knowledge and expertise, Prof Horgan helped to shape patient care that saved lives and reduced suffering.

She was a reassuring voice for the public, encouraging the uptake of vaccines and providing practical advice and guidance on how to learn to live with this new infection, in a cautious rather than fearful way,” said Mr Martin.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Horgan led the RCPI response and brought together experts from all over the world to share updates in information and how to care for patients with the disease.

The Taoiseach said the international standing of the college allowed it to connect with those other doctors and the crucial information that was shared immediately influenced the care provided in Irish hospitals and healthcare settings.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Prof Mary Horgan. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Prof Horgan said: “The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland has provided leadership and patient care for many years now, dealing with previous pandemics and new diseases.

“We will all learn from our recent experiences and continue to improve patient care in the year ahead.”