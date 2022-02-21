Cillian Murphy has said people are “so underwhelmed” when they meet him — though he is always happy to chat to fans.

But what the Cork actor doesn’t like is “people surreptitiously taking photographs” of him.

“It’s so fucking weird,” he told The Observer.

“I’ve been sat on the tube and people have started filming me.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘poor fucking celebrities’,” he said. “I’m very happy and privileged and all of that.

“But I think this thing of having cameras everywhere is something we need to sort out.”

The final season of Peaky Blinders starts this Sunday

The father-of-two, who has been married to wife Yvonne McGuinness since 2004, also told the publication he had "relapsed" from vegetarianism — but is back on the plants now.

"I was vegetarian for a long time then I relapsed and now I've relapsed back to vegetarianism.

"My wife is, too. It's so unremarkable!

"It's not good copy," he joked.

The Douglas-born actor was speaking ahead of the return of Peaky Blinders this Sunday and admitted it was “strange” talking about the end of the series.

“It’s the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with lots of colleagues and people that you became very close to.”

“I don’t have a grasp on it yet. Maybe when it’s done I’ll have some perspective.”

Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory at the premiere of Peaky Blinders: Series 2 at Broad Street Cineworld, Birmingham.

The 45-year-old also commented on the passing of beloved friend and colleague Helen McCrory, who died of cancer in April, before filming began on the final series.

“Her death was unbelievably sad and difficult,” he said. “But I’m always careful when I talk about it.

“I’m a friend and a colleague, but then you think about Damian [Lewis, McCrory’s husband] and their kids.” “I don’t own that grief”, he said.

“But she was a remarkable human being and a remarkable actor. It was very hard to make it without her.”

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders starts on BBC One this Sunday, February 27.